Australian team condemns 'suffering' behind Qatar World Cup

The Socceroos became the first World Cup side to release a collective statement protesting Qatar’s human rights record.

44 minutes ago
The Australian team before a recent friendly against New Zealand.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA’S NATIONAL FOOTBALL football team Thursday condemned human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, becoming the first participating side to collectively criticise the authoritarian host country.

Football Australia followed up by saying the exploitation of migrant workers during the construction of new stadiums “cannot be ignored”, and urged Qatar to legalise same-sex marriage in one of the most significant protests against the tournament to date.



In a video released on social media, 16 players – captain Maty Ryan, Bailey Wright, Jamie Maclaren, Nick D’Agostino, Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Mitch Langerak, Denis Genreau, Cameron Devlin, Adam Taggart, Kye Rowles and Alex Wilkinson – deliver the condemnation.

Wilkinson last appeared for Australia in 2015 and currently acts as president of players union Professional Footballers Australia as well as captaining Sydney FC.

The message was crafted by the playing group, with the help of the PFA.

“Addressing these issues is not easy. And we do not have all the answers,” the players said.

“We stand with FIFPro, the Building and Wood Workers International, and the International Trade Union Confederation, seeking to embed reforms and establish a lasting legacy in Qatar.

“This must include establishing a migrant resource centre, effective remedy for those who have been denied their rights, and the decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships.

“These are the basic rights that should be afforded to all and will ensure continued progress in Qatar … [and] a legacy that goes well beyond the final whistle of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.”

The42 Team

