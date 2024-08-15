Australia make five changes for Springboks, All Blacks shake up starting side

AUSTRALIA HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt made five changes for the second Test against world champions South Africa in The Rugby Championship on Saturday, [KO: 10.45am Irish time, Sky Sports Action].

Powerful winger Marika Koroibete, 32, will start at the Optus Stadium in Perth to play his first Test since last year’s World Cup, replacing Filipo Daugunu who suffered an injury in last week’s 33-7 thrashing by the Springboks in Brisbane.

“The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week,” Schmidt said in a statement.

“The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday.”

Schmidt has also included experienced scrum-half Nic White for Jake Gordon, who drops out of the matchday squad with Tate McDermott on the bench.

Loosehead prop Angus Bell returns from injury, alongside his former junior international teammate Josh Nasser, who earns his first Test start at hooker, while Allan Alaalatoa captains the side from tighthead prop.

Lock Angus Blyth replaces Nick Frost in the second row alongside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

Uncapped back Max Jorgensen and flanker Seru Uru could both make their debuts off the bench.

Veteran prop James Slipper could make his 138th Test appearance off the bench, leaving him one short of George Gregan’s record for Australia of 139.

Advertisement

South Africa have made ten changes with scrum-half Morne van den Berg and lock Ruan Nortje making their first starts for the Springboks.

The All Blacks made four changes to their starting side to face Argentina in the second Test, with ex-captain Sam Cane also included on the bench following last weekend’s shock defeat to the Pumas in The Rugby Championship.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Coach Scott Robertson has responded to the upset 38-30 loss by changing three backs and one forward for Saturday’s match at Auckland’s Eden Park, [KO: 8.05am Irish time, Sky Sports Main Event].

Prolific try-scoring winger Will Jordan, who came off the bench in the Wellington defeat, replaced Sevu Reece on the right wing.

Caleb Clarke takes over on the left from Auckland Blues teammate Mark Tele’a. Experienced Blues centre Rieko Ioane is recalled in place of Anton Lienert-Brown.

In the pack, Tamaiti Williams comes in at loose-head prop for Ethan de Groot, who has a neck injury.

De Groot joins an injury list that includes captain Scott Barrett (finger), Patrick Tuipulotu (calf), Stephen Perofeta (calf) and Luke Jacobson (hamstring).

Cane is recalled to the bench despite the 32-year-old having declared he will retire from international rugby at the end of this year to take up a Japanese club contract with Suntory Sungoliath.

The 95-Test veteran’s last All Blacks appearance was as skipper in the World Cup final last October, when he was shown a red card for a high tackle in the 12-11 loss to South Africa in Paris.

Robertson will hope the changes can improve the All Blacks after an error-riddled display in Wellington when they lost to South Americans for just the third time in 38 meetings.

The All Blacks were last beaten at Eden Park 30 years ago, with New Zealand having since racked up nearly 50 Test wins at the iconic venue.

Australia

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Len Ikitau

12. Hunter Paisami

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Nic White

1. Angus Bell

2. Josh Nasser

3. Allan Alaalatoa (captain)

4. Angus Blyth

5. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

6. Rob Valetini

7. Carlo Tizzano

8. Harry Wilson

Replacements:

Billy Pollard, James Slipper, Zane Nonggorr, Tom Hooper, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.

New Zealand

15. Beauden Barrett

14. Will Jordan

13. Rieko Ioane

12. Jordie Barrett

11. Caleb Clarke

10. Damian McKenzie

9. TJ Perenara

1. Tamaiti Williams

2. Codie Taylor

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. Tupou Vaa’i

5. Sam Darry

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Ardie Savea (captain)

Replacements:

Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Mark Tele’a.

– © AFP 2024