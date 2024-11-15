'It was a whirlwind for Joseph': Schmidt benches Australia's rising star Suaalii for Wales Test

CENTRE SAMU KEREVI WAS named in Australia’s match-day XV to play Wales in Cardiff on Sunday, with last week’s outstanding debutant Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii named on the bench.

Kerevi and back rower Rob Valetini will play their 50th Tests for the Wallabies, with Allan Alaalatoa skippering the side from prop after subbing in last weekend’s 42-37 win over England.

“Last week’s Test was fast-paced and physical and we’ve brought in some freshness for what’s going to be another bruising encounter in Cardiff,” said coach Joe Schmidt.

“As a group we’ve worked hard this week, knowing that there will be plenty of pressure on us this weekend.”

Kerevi will partner Len Ikitau in midfield, with Nic White coming in at scrum-half inside Noah Lolesio.

After scoring the match winning try against England, Max Jorgensen has been named to start on the left wing in place of the injured Dylan Pietsch, with Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright completing the back three.

Valetini, with Harry Wilson ruled out, is named at No 8 and will link up with Fraser McReight and Seru Uru in the back row.

Alaalatoa starts with Angus Bell and Matt Faessler in the front row, while Will Skelton plays his first Test of 2024 and will partner Nick Frost as the run on locks.

Brandon Paenga-Amosa is again the substitute hooker, James Slipper and Zane Nonggorr the replacement props, with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Langi Gleeson the remaining forward cover.

Tate McDermott will again look to provide impact as the replacement scrum-half, alongside utility back Ben Donaldson, with Suaalii rounding out the matchday 23.

Australia beat Wales twice in the summer, those defeats part of a 10-match losing streak. An 11th straight loss on Sunday would represent a Welsh record.

But Schmidt insisted the pressure was not solely on Gatland and his team.

“It’s funny, I feel under more pressure than I was last week,” the New Zealander said.

“Last week, no one expected us to win. Suddenly, when expectations shift and you’re up against a team that are on a losing run, you’re expected to win.

“But it doesn’t actually mean anything in terms of the players running out and getting the job done. I think everyone feels pressure.

“I’m sure Warren is feeling some pressure, just like any international coach.”

Schmidt justified recalls for Serevi and Skelton, in particular, as he bloods some new players with one eye on the Lions tour this summer.

“We’ve had 17 or 18 debutants this year. We’re a little bit in a similar situation” to Wales, Schmidt said.

“It’s why getting Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi back in this week, it does help with a level of experience across the board.”

Turning to Suaalii, Schmidt said it was a question of sharing the load.

“It was a whirlwind for Joseph for the last two weeks so for him just to be able to take a breath and watch a bit of game before entering, it is a great opportunity for us to change it up if required,” he said.

“There was that temptation to keep him there to a degree. Anybody who plays four consecutive Tests against the ranked countries we are up against, that’s a big challenge for anybody, particularly playing the full 80 minutes.”

After Wales, Australia will then play Scotland and Ireland in a bid to emulate the Wallabies’ 1984 Grand Slam-winning tour.

Australia (v Wales)

15. Tom Wright

14. Andrew Kellaway

13. Len Ikitau

12. Samu Kerevi

11. Max Jorgensen

10. Noah Lolesio

9. Nic White

1. Angus Bell

2. Matt Faessler

3. Allan Alaalatoa (capt)

4. Nick Frost

5. Will Skelton

6. Seru Uru

7. Fraser McReight

8. Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16. Brandon Paenga-Amosa

17. James Slipper

18. Zane Nonggorr

19. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

20. Langi Gleeson

21. Tate McDermott

22. Ben Donaldson

23. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii

– © AFP 2024