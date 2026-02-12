Pro League shoot-out agony for Ireland in Tasmania

Australia 0-0 Ireland

(Australia win 4-2 in shoot-out)

Dave Sihra reports

AT THE TASMANIA State Hockey Centre, after failing to score during regular time, Ireland lost their shoot-out against Australia with a Pro League bonus on offer but will be left wondering how close they were to a possible first win in the competition.

The Green machine looked to start confidently after their 5-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, but an early unforced error gave the home side a circle entry in the opening seconds.

From there, however, the visitors grew more comfortable in their play, with crisp passing around the back and through midfield.

Advertisement

Australia opted to step off in their press which allowed Ireland room to play that they didn’t enjoy in their previous match. But it was the Hockeyroos who had a chance in the fourth minute that Jolie Sertorio put wide past the left post.

It was exciting end-to-end hockey throughout much of the game with some very physical exchanges and Mia Jennings was brought to ground from a sharp blow by an Australian defender in the first half.

Ireland’s best chances came when Sarah Torrens couldn’t put away a ball across goal, as well as a sharp strike from captain Sarah Hawkshaw in the second half which couldn’t beat Aleisha Power in goals.

Ellen Curran received a yellow card late on which gave the home side a numerical advantage but the visitors still managed to defend everything thrown to bring the game to a shoot-out.

The pressure quickly ramped up when the home side scored from their first three attempts. Hannah McLoughlin then put away hers after two retakes due to fouls from the goalkeeper.

Holly Micklem, who came on for Elizabeth Murphy between the posts, managed to save Tatum Stewart’s attempt. But Jessica McMaster then put away hers by the finest of margins off the inside of the left post.

Kaitlin Nobbs, however, eventually scored from Australia’s next effort to give the home side the shoot-out win.

The Green Machine continue their campaign tomorrow when they play Argentina at 8:30am Irish time.

Player of the Match: Amy Lawton (Australia)

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, R Upton, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), H McLoughlin, S Torrans, E Curran, C Beggs, C Hamill, M Power. Rolling subs: M Carey, K Mullan, C Perdue, H Micklem, J McMaster, K Larmour, M Jennings.

AUSTRALIA: A Power; C Colwill, A Lawton, A Wilson, G Hayes, M Jones, K Nobbs (capt), L Sharman, T Stewart, M Williams, G Stewart. Rolling subs: C Dolkens, S Byrnes, A Arnott, J Smith, O Downes, Z Newman, J Sertorio