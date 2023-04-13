Australia's most-capped skipper admits future uncertain

WALLABIES GREAT Michael Hooper said on Thursday he had no idea what the future holds after this year’s Rugby World Cup, with hanging up his boots an option.

Australia’s most-capped skipper is out of contract after the showpiece tournament in France and one of the few big-name Wallabies yet to sign another long-term deal.

The 31-year-old spent two months out of the game on a mental health break last year and told reporters he had nothing lined up for 2024.

“I don’t know what the next thing is going to look like,” the star flanker said ahead of the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby Pacific clash with Western Force at the weekend.

“It’s a nice position to be in, to be open to all aspects, and that’s playing, that might not be playing, having time off, whatever.

“I’m actually really excited by the fact that I don’t know what I am going to do.”

Apart from a stint in Japan, the 121-Test veteran has played his entire career in Australia, turning down overseas interest.

But he hinted this season could be his last in a Waratahs jersey.

“They’re (fans) probably right. There’s a bit of ambiguity in the air and in my mind too,” he said when asked if he was in the twilight of his ‘Tahs career.

Hooper stood down as Wallabies captain when he took his mental health break, with James Slipper replacing him.

New coach Eddie Jones has yet to announce who will assume the role for the upcoming Rugby Championship and the World Cup, but Hooper said in February he was ready to step up again if asked.

