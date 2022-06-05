'The result is the greatest in history of Welsh football' - Emotional Bale full of pride

GARETH BALE HAILED Wales’ qualification for a first World Cup since 1958 as the greatest result in their history after a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Cardiff cruelly denied the war-torn nation a place in Qatar.

Bale’s free-kick, which was turned into his own net by Ukrainian captain Andriy Yarmolenko, separated the sides despite the visitors dominating the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“The result is the greatest result in history of Welsh football,” said Bale, who previously led his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. “It’s what dreams are made of.

“I’m speechless because we’re so happy. We did it for all our amazing fans in the country. Words can’t describe our feelings at the moment.”

Ukraine made a nation proud in beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday in their first competitive clash since Russia’s invasion.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s men deserved much more from another exceptionally composed performance under the strain of carrying the hopes of a people devastated by Russian aggression.

“I think we did everything we could, but I really want the people in Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts,” said Petrakov.

“I want to say sorry we didn’t score but this is sport.”

The Ukrainian national anthem was applauded by all sides of the stadium before the game and, just as on their trip to Scotland in midweek, the visitors were inspired rather than inhibited by the pressure put upon them.

However, they were made to pay for some wayward finishing, one moment of misfortune and a heroic goalkeeping performance from Wayne Hennessey, who made nine saves.

“We gave everything today, we left everything on the pitch,” said Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko.

“The keeper from Wales did an unbelievable job. He’s definitely man of the match with his incredible saves.”

Bale has reserved his best for international duty in recent years and will now get the chance to add a World Cup to a glorious career.

His free-kick on 34 minutes was headed off target until Yarmolenko tried to head it to safety and only succeeded in deflecting the ball past the helpless Georgiy Bushchan.

“In big matches he delivered for us,” said Wales manager Rob Page.

“He did it against Austria (in the play-off semi-final) with two goals and he’s done it tonight with a free-kick. Somebody with that quality, he always poses a threat.”

Wales will face England, USA and Iran in the group stages in November.

