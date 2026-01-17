Ballincollig overcome Garvey’s Tralee Warriors to win their first MSL National Cup title

Ballincollig 104

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 77

BALLINCOLLIG HAVE WON their first ever Domino’s MSL National Cup, following an impressive 104-77 win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday.

Latrell Jossell picked up the game MVP after exhilarating performance, scoring 31 points.

Ballincollig raced out the blocks, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors simply had no answer to Jossell, who converted six of his seven three-point attempts in a remarkable opening quarter from the American. The Cork side would lead 34-20 at the end of it.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, who were chasing their second Cup title and first since 2021/22, kept themselves in the hunt, the sides exchanged threes, Jordan Perkins and Olaf Michalczuk landing either side of Keelan Cairns’ effort, to see the Kerry club trail 55-37 with just under two minutes to go.

Meanwhile their defence managed to contain Jossell a little better, limiting him to four points in the quarter. But Ballincollig’s offence was still finding space and player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan’s three in the final seconds of the quarter put Ballincollig 60-39 up, before a pair of free throws from Warriors captain Eoin Quigley reduced the deficit slightly.

Ballincollig's Ciarán O'Sullivan shoots. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors needed a big third quarter and started off well, baskets from Irshaad Hunt and Cian Sullivan reducing the deficit to 60-45.

Ballincollig responded emphatically, captain Adrian O’Sullivan’s three was followed swiftly afterwards by Latavious Mitchell’s dunk, to put them 69-51 up three minutes in. Mitchell was proving an menace in the paint, his offensive rebound had Ballincollig 75-53 up with three minutes left in the quarter.

It was followed not long afterwards by a fastbreak and layup from the pacy Jossell. Ballincollig didn’t relent, Cairns’ deep three in the final minute was followed by another three by Josh Steel, the only respite was Padraig Fleming’s three for Tralee Warriors at the finish, but they trailed 83-58.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors again began the fourth quarter with a four-point run, Hunte’s jump shot brought his tally to 20 in the game at that stage. Ballincollig responded in kind, Dylan Corkery’s layup was followed by another two points from Mitchell and they led by 25 points once more, 87-62. Ballincollig still had seven minutes to negotiate, but they had Jossell, his eighth three of the contest brought their tally to 100 and they would finish as 104-77 victors.

Speaking afterwards Jossell said: “I feel great. My teammates did an amazing job instilling confidence in me, both throughout the season and before the game. That’s all I can ask for from my team and the coaching staff.

Asked about the the first quarter being what dreams are made, the American added: “Yeah it is. There has been times in my career where I have felt that and luckily tonight it was nice and I felt like I was shooting the ball in the ocean so, I feel great”.

Quarter scores: Q1: 34-20, Q2: 26-21, Q3: 23-17, Q4: 21-19

Game scores: Q1: 34-20, Q2: 60-41, Q3: 83-58, Q4: 104-77

Ballincollig: Adrian O’Sullivan (10), Josh Steel (19), Latrell Jossell (31), Diego O’Herlihy (0), Alberto Rodriguez (0), Ciaran O’Sullivan (6), Ronan O’Sullivan (2), Colm Blount (2), Luke O’Sullivan (0), Dylan Corkery (2), Latavious Mitchell (20), Keelan Cairns (12).

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Irshaad Hunte (22), Jordan Perkins (14), Olaf Michalczuk (6), James Friel (0), James Fernane (0), Daniel Bowler (0), Keelan Crowe (0), Padraig Fleming (14), Daniel Jocubaitis (9), Steven Bowler (0), Cian Sullivan (6), Eoin Quigley (6).