Ballyboden and Kilmacud set for Dublin battle while Meath champions exit

BALLYBODEN ST-ENDA’S and Kilmacud Crokes will meet in a Dublin senior football semi-final showdown after they both completed their quarter-final assignments today.
Ballyboden ran out 2-17 to 1-11 winners over Castleknock in the first game at Parnell Park today with Aran Waters and Ciarán O’Reilly both findng the net.
The second game was a tighter affair with Dara Mullin’s early goal proving critical as Kilmacud defeated Na Fianna by 1-11 to 0-12.
The semi-final draw took place this evening with the 2018 champions Kilmacud pitted against the 2019 kingpins Ballyboden. St Judes and Lucan Sarsfields, quarter-final victors yesterday, will meet in the other semi-final tie.
Confirmed: Here is the draw for the Go Ahead Dublin Senior 1 Football semi-finals@KCrokesGAAClub v @Bodengaa @clgnaomhjude v @GAALucan #GoAheadDSF1 pic.twitter.com/HDmduRr4wa— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 24, 2021
In Kildare, Sarsfields won their semi-final today by 1-12 to 0-11 against Celbridge and will now face Naas, who defeated Maynooth yesterday, in the final.
The action in Meath saw Ratoath, champions for the last two years, defeated by a Cian Ward-inspired Wolfe Tones at the semi-final stage as they set up a final against St Peter’s Dunboyne.
Tourlestrane are again the kings of Sligo football with a strong third-quarter surge seeing them past Coolera-Strandhill in today’s final as it finished 2-12 to 0-7.
Kilmurry-Ibrickane are back in the Clare senior football final after their nine-point win today over Lissycasey. The reigning champions, who have lifted three of the last five crowns, will play Éire Óg Ennis in the decider.
In Tipperary, the kingpins Clonmel Commercials and 2019 finalists JK Brackens both claimed senior football quarter-final wins today. Moyle Rovers and Loughmore-Castleiney had reached the semi-final stage yesterday.
Elsewhere Naomh Conaill booked their place in the Donegal decider while there were several other key club football ties in Ulster.
Here’s a rundown of the results from today’s club senior football action.
CONNACHT
Sligo SFC final
- Tourlestrane 2-12 Coolera- Strandhill 0-7
MUNSTER
Clare SFC semi-final
- Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-17 Lissycasey 0-8
Tipperary SFC quarter-finals
- JK Brackens 2-10 Ardfinnan 2-8
- Clonmel Commercials 1-20 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-5
LEINSTER
Dublin SFC quarter-finals
- Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-17 Castleknock 1-11
- Kilmacud Crokes 1-11 Na Fianna 0-12
Kildare SFC semi-final
- Sarsfields 1-12 Celbridge 0-11
Longford SFC semi-finals
- Colmcille 0-10 Mostrim 2-10
- Killoe Young Emmets 0-7 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 2-7
Meath SFC semi-final
- Wolfe Tones 0-13 Ratoath 1-8
ULSTER
Armagh SFC semi-final
- Clann Éireann 3-11 Ballymacnab 2-12
Cavan SFC semi-final
- Ramor United 1-9 Cavan Gaels 0-11
- Gowna 3-12 Kingscourt Stars 0-11
Donegal SFC semi-final
- Naomh Conaill 0-11 Kilcar 0-8
Down SFC semi-finals
- Kilcoo 0-8 Ballyholland 1-3
Monaghan SFC semi-finals
- Truagh Gaels 2-10 Ballybay 1-7
- Scotstown 2-17 Inniskeen 1-10
Tyrone SFC quarter-finals
- Dromore 0-14 Eglish 1-9
- Coalisland 0-10 Carrickmore 0-9
