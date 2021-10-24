Ballyboden and Kilmacud set for Dublin battle while Meath champions exit

Alistair Fitzgerald and Paul Mannion in action today in Parnell.

Alistair Fitzgerald and Paul Mannion in action today in Parnell.

BALLYBODEN ST-ENDA’S and Kilmacud Crokes will meet in a Dublin senior football semi-final showdown after they both completed their quarter-final assignments today.

Ballyboden ran out 2-17 to 1-11 winners over Castleknock in the first game at Parnell Park today with Aran Waters and Ciarán O’Reilly both findng the net.

The second game was a tighter affair with Dara Mullin’s early goal proving critical as Kilmacud defeated Na Fianna by 1-11 to 0-12.

The semi-final draw took place this evening with the 2018 champions Kilmacud pitted against the 2019 kingpins Ballyboden. St Judes and Lucan Sarsfields, quarter-final victors yesterday, will meet in the other semi-final tie.

In Kildare, Sarsfields won their semi-final today by 1-12 to 0-11 against Celbridge and will now face Naas, who defeated Maynooth yesterday, in the final.

The action in Meath saw Ratoath, champions for the last two years, defeated by a Cian Ward-inspired Wolfe Tones at the semi-final stage as they set up a final against St Peter’s Dunboyne.

Tourlestrane celebrated another Sligo final success. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Tourlestrane are again the kings of Sligo football with a strong third-quarter surge seeing them past Coolera-Strandhill in today’s final as it finished 2-12 to 0-7.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane are back in the Clare senior football final after their nine-point win today over Lissycasey. The reigning champions, who have lifted three of the last five crowns, will play Éire Óg Ennis in the decider.

In Tipperary, the kingpins Clonmel Commercials and 2019 finalists JK Brackens both claimed senior football quarter-final wins today. Moyle Rovers and Loughmore-Castleiney had reached the semi-final stage yesterday.

Elsewhere Naomh Conaill booked their place in the Donegal decider while there were several other key club football ties in Ulster.

Here’s a rundown of the results from today’s club senior football action.

CONNACHT

Sligo SFC final

Tourlestrane 2-12 Coolera- Strandhill 0-7

MUNSTER

Clare SFC semi-final

Kilmurry-Ibrickane 0-17 Lissycasey 0-8

Tipperary SFC quarter-finals

JK Brackens 2-10 Ardfinnan 2-8

Clonmel Commercials 1-20 Upperchurch-Drombane 1-5

LEINSTER

Dublin SFC quarter-finals

Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-17 Castleknock 1-11

Kilmacud Crokes 1-11 Na Fianna 0-12

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Kildare SFC semi-final

Sarsfields 1-12 Celbridge 0-11

Longford SFC semi-finals

Colmcille 0-10 Mostrim 2-10

Killoe Young Emmets 0-7 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s 2-7

Meath SFC semi-final

Wolfe Tones 0-13 Ratoath 1-8

ULSTER

Armagh SFC semi-final

Clann Éireann 3-11 Ballymacnab 2-12

Cavan SFC semi-final

Ramor United 1-9 Cavan Gaels 0-11

Gowna 3-12 Kingscourt Stars 0-11

Donegal SFC semi-final

Naomh Conaill 0-11 Kilcar 0-8

Down SFC semi-finals

Kilcoo 0-8 Ballyholland 1-3

Monaghan SFC semi-finals

Truagh Gaels 2-10 Ballybay 1-7

Scotstown 2-17 Inniskeen 1-10

Tyrone SFC quarter-finals

Dromore 0-14 Eglish 1-9