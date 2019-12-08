This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 December, 2019
Late points seal Leinster senior title for Ballyboden in battle against Éire Óg

The Dublin champions hit three last-gasp points to win in Portlaoise.

By Paul Keane Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 4:36 PM
https://the42.ie/4923338

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) 0-8
Eire Og (Carlow) 0-6

Paul Keane reports from Portlaoise

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S saved their very best until last in Portlaoise today with three last gasp points to secure the AIB Leinster club football title in dramatic circumstances.

ballyboden-st-endas-celebrate-with-the-trophy Ballyboden St-Enda's players celebrate their victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Trailing by a point with the 60 minutes almost played in what manager Anthony Rainbow described afterwards as ‘horrendous’ wet and windy conditions, it didn’t look good for the 2015 champions.

But the south Dubliners brought all their big game experience to bear when it truly counted with points from subs Warren Egan and Michael Darragh Macauley and captain Ryan Basquel to settle it.

Egan tied the game up at 0-6 apiece in the 60th minute and Basquel nudged his team ahead with a great point that hit the post and went over before Macauley, the five-in-a-row hero with Dublin in September, fisted the insurance score in the 63rd minute.

The late flurry was in keeping with the Anthony Rainbow managed side’s pattern of finishing strong in games.

They’ll return to action on the first Saturday of January in Cavan when they play Down and Ulster champions Kilcoo in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

A win there will place the 2016 All-Ireland winners just an hour from another famous triumph though making it out of their province hung in the balance for long spells in Portlaoise.

ryan-basquel-lifts-the-trophy Ballyboden captain Ryan Basquel lifts the trophy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Éire Óg played a finely tuned counter attacking game and frustrated ‘Boden for long spells of a game that was tied at 0-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

The Carlow town side, champions five times in the 1990s, hit the first three points but ‘Boden struck back with scores from Colm Basquel, Conal Keaney and Ryan Basquel.

They were still deadlocked at 0-5 apiece in a tense, gruelling contest before Sean Gannon took a short free from Ross Dunphy and booted Eire Og into the lead in the 56th minute.

ross-dunphy-and-brian-bobbett Éire Óg's Ross Dunphy in action against Ballyboden's Brian Bobbett. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It stayed that way until Egan finished off a patient passing move with a point for ‘Boden before skipper Basquel edged them ahead and Macauley then fisted over in the 63rd minute to the joy of the club’s travelling fans.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Colm Basquel 0-2, Conal Keaney 0-2, Ryan Basquel 0-2 (0-1f), Warren Egan 0-1, Michael Darragh Macauley 0-1.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Ross Dunphy 0-2, Sean Gannon 0-2, Chris Blake 0-1, Jordan Morrissey 0-1.

Ballyboden St-Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

3. Shane Clayton
2. Bob Dwan
4. Cathal Flaherty

5. Kieran Kennedy
6. Robbie McDaid
7. Brian Bobbett

9. Declan O’Mahony
19. Donagh McCabe

10. Darren O’Reilly
11. Colm Basquel
12. Alan Flood

13. Ross McGarry
14. Ryan Basquel
15. Conal Keaney

Subs

8. Michael Darragh Macauley for McCabe (40)
17. Sean Gibbons for Bobbett (40)
18. Warren Egan for Flood (49)
20. Tom Hayes for McGarry (50)
21. James Holland for Keaney (56)

Éire Óg

16. Ricky Keating

30. Richie Mahon
3. Mark Fitzgerald
5. Jordan Lowry

7. Paul McElligott
6. Mark Furey
4. Brendan Kavanagh

10. Sean Gannon
12. Eoghan Ruth

28. Ross Dunphy
11. Darragh O’Brien
15. Colm Hulton

13. Chris Blake
8. Jordan Morrissey
19. Cormac Mullins

Subs

9. Kelvin Chatters for McElligott (17)
14. Derek Hayden for Mullins (44)
24. Niall Quinlan for Hulton (56)

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Read next:

