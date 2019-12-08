Late points seal Leinster senior title for Ballyboden in battle against Éire Óg

Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) 0-8

Eire Og (Carlow) 0-6

Paul Keane reports from Portlaoise

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S saved their very best until last in Portlaoise today with three last gasp points to secure the AIB Leinster club football title in dramatic circumstances.

Ballyboden St-Enda's players celebrate their victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Trailing by a point with the 60 minutes almost played in what manager Anthony Rainbow described afterwards as ‘horrendous’ wet and windy conditions, it didn’t look good for the 2015 champions.

But the south Dubliners brought all their big game experience to bear when it truly counted with points from subs Warren Egan and Michael Darragh Macauley and captain Ryan Basquel to settle it.

Egan tied the game up at 0-6 apiece in the 60th minute and Basquel nudged his team ahead with a great point that hit the post and went over before Macauley, the five-in-a-row hero with Dublin in September, fisted the insurance score in the 63rd minute.

The late flurry was in keeping with the Anthony Rainbow managed side’s pattern of finishing strong in games.

They’ll return to action on the first Saturday of January in Cavan when they play Down and Ulster champions Kilcoo in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

A win there will place the 2016 All-Ireland winners just an hour from another famous triumph though making it out of their province hung in the balance for long spells in Portlaoise.

Ballyboden captain Ryan Basquel lifts the trophy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Éire Óg played a finely tuned counter attacking game and frustrated ‘Boden for long spells of a game that was tied at 0-3 to 0-3 at half-time.

The Carlow town side, champions five times in the 1990s, hit the first three points but ‘Boden struck back with scores from Colm Basquel, Conal Keaney and Ryan Basquel.

They were still deadlocked at 0-5 apiece in a tense, gruelling contest before Sean Gannon took a short free from Ross Dunphy and booted Eire Og into the lead in the 56th minute.

Éire Óg's Ross Dunphy in action against Ballyboden's Brian Bobbett. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

It stayed that way until Egan finished off a patient passing move with a point for ‘Boden before skipper Basquel edged them ahead and Macauley then fisted over in the 63rd minute to the joy of the club’s travelling fans.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Colm Basquel 0-2, Conal Keaney 0-2, Ryan Basquel 0-2 (0-1f), Warren Egan 0-1, Michael Darragh Macauley 0-1.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Ross Dunphy 0-2, Sean Gannon 0-2, Chris Blake 0-1, Jordan Morrissey 0-1.

Ballyboden St-Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

3. Shane Clayton

2. Bob Dwan

4. Cathal Flaherty

5. Kieran Kennedy

6. Robbie McDaid

7. Brian Bobbett

9. Declan O’Mahony

19. Donagh McCabe

10. Darren O’Reilly

11. Colm Basquel

12. Alan Flood

13. Ross McGarry

14. Ryan Basquel

15. Conal Keaney

Subs

8. Michael Darragh Macauley for McCabe (40)

17. Sean Gibbons for Bobbett (40)

18. Warren Egan for Flood (49)

20. Tom Hayes for McGarry (50)

21. James Holland for Keaney (56)

Éire Óg

16. Ricky Keating

30. Richie Mahon

3. Mark Fitzgerald

5. Jordan Lowry

7. Paul McElligott

6. Mark Furey

4. Brendan Kavanagh

10. Sean Gannon

12. Eoghan Ruth

28. Ross Dunphy

11. Darragh O’Brien

15. Colm Hulton

13. Chris Blake

8. Jordan Morrissey

19. Cormac Mullins

Subs

9. Kelvin Chatters for McElligott (17)

14. Derek Hayden for Mullins (44)

24. Niall Quinlan for Hulton (56)

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

