Gunners survive big Sion scare to keep eight-in-a-row bid alive

Waterford SHC semi-final

Ballygunner 0-21

Mount Sion 1-16

Tomás McCarthy at Walsh Park

BALLYGUNNER SURVIVED AN almighty scare from old rivals Mount Sion this evening to keep their bid for eight county titles in a row on track.

There was only a point in it when Sion forward Alan Kirwan flashed a shot across the face of goal and wide in injury time. Late, late points from county men Dessie Hutchinson and Peter Hogan made it 42 games unbeaten in Waterford for the Gunners.

Hutchinson and Hogan shot four points each from play while top marksman Pauric Mahony rifled over eight frees. All Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe made a crucial first half save from Jamie Gleeson while Waterford defender Ian Kenny was solid at corner back.

Martin ‘Blondie’ O’Neill struck nine points for Sion (seven from play) while the speed of Stephen Roche also troubled the Gunners defence. Austin Gleeson buried a first half penalty and finished the evening with 1-4 (1-3 from placed balls).

Mikey Mahony opened the scoring for the Gunners after six minutes. Alan Kirwan had a goal chance snuffed out at one end and Kevin Mahony pointed at the other. O’Neill replied immediately for Sion. Points from Pauric Mahony, Dessie Hutchinson and Mikey Mahony left the champions 5-2 up after 13 minutes.

Stephen Roche then won a penalty for Sion and Austin Gleeson drove it down the middle under Stephen O’Keeffe. O’Neill added two frees as the Monastery men led 1-4 to 0-6 at the first water break. Paddy Leavey was yellow carded for dragging Gleeson to ground.

On the restart, Stephen O’Keeffe pulled off a stunning one on one save from Jamie Gleeson. Austin Gleeson hooked Pauric Mahony in front of the stand sideline and Stephen Roche sent over an inspirational point (1-7 to 0-8).

The Gunners finished the half strongly. Dessie Hutchinson hit his second point from play before Mahony’s fifth free levelled matters for the first time. Shane O’Sullivan edged them ahead with a massive point from his own 65. The Gunners got the last four points of the half to enjoy a 0-13 to 1-8 lead at the break.

When play resumed, Peter Hogan cut through the centre of the Sion defence and blasted over his third point. Hutchinson also got his third after a superb pick-up. Gleeson had three wides in a row before he pointed a free.

Harry Ruddle opened up a four-point gap at the second water break (0-19 to 1-12).

Martin O’Neill brought Sion within a score at the start of the final quarter. Austin Gleeson then made it a one-point game on 55 minutes after he took a pass from brother Jamie (0-19 to 1-13). Sion missed three chances to level after that before Kirwan fired wide. Hutchinson and Hogan held their nerve as the champions clung on for victory.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-8 (8fs), Dessie Hutchinson, Peter Hogan 0-4 each, Harry Ruddle, Mikey Mahony 0-2, Shane O’Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Mount Sion: Martin O’Neill 0-9 (7fs), Austin Gleeson 1-4 (1-0 pen, 3fs), Dylan Butler, Martin F O’Neill, Stephen Roche 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny

3. Barry Coughlan

19. Ronan Power

5. Billy O’Keeffe

7. Tadhg Foley

6. Shane O’Sullivan

8. Conor Sheahan

9. Paddy Leavey

11. Mikey Mahony

17. Pauric Mahony

12. Peter Hogan

13. Dessie Hutchinson

14. Kevin Mahony

10. Harry Ruddle

Subs

18. Barry O’Sullivan for Sheahan (52)

21. Cormac Power for Ruddle (57)

Mount Sion

1. Ian O’Regan

2. Mikey Daykin

3. Luke O’Brien

4. PJ Fanning

5. Martin F O’Neill

6. Stephen O’Neill

7. Peter Penkert

8. Stephen Roche

9. Owen Whelan

10. Austin Gleeson

11. Alan Kirwan

12. Michael Gaffney

13. Jamie Gleeson

14. Martin O’Neill

15. John Kennedy

Subs

17. Dylan Butler for Whelan (37)

18. Donal Power for Kennedy (48)

20. Evan McGrath for Gaffney (52)

Referee: Thomas Walsh