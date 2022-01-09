Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 9 January 2022
Advertisement

Ballygunner turn on the style to score 3-20 and win Munster hurling final by 14 points

Next up it’s Derry’s Slaughtneil at the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 9 Jan 2022, 4:54 PM
1 hour ago 8,379 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5649538

Ballygunner 3-20

Kilmallock 1-12

FOR A CLUB that has endured too many tough Munster hurling final days for their liking, this was an occasion for Ballygunner to triumph in style.

gavin-omahony-and-philip-mahony Gavin O'Mahony and Philip Mahony in action. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They ripped Limerick champions Kilmallock apart in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon, landing their third Munster club title with a sublime display.

Dessie Hutchinson hit 1-5 and Pauric Mahony scored 0-7, the chief twin architects of this success, while Kevin Mahony and Billy O’Keeffe notched the third-quarter goals that rounded off this success.

Areas of concern flared for Kilmallock throughout the first half. They popped over two early points from Graeme Mulcahy and Robbie Hanley but it was a deceiving start as they only added three points after the 2nd minute of the game. They lost Micheal Houlihan, a critical component of their attack, to injury in the 25th minute and not long after he had lofted over a stunning point from the sideline.

Ballygunner were awesome in the opening period, coasting clear 1-11 to 0-5 by the interval. Pauric Mahony hit six points in that time frame, they had five scorers in total and Dessie Hutchinson pounced on a 9th minute break to lash home a fine goal.

The Waterford danger man could have added a second goal moments later but Barry Hennessy produced a stunning save to force a ’65, that Mahony converted.

More to follow…

Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 1-5, Pauric Mahony 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Billy O’Keeffe 1-3, Kevin Mahony 1-0, Paddy Leavey, Peter Hogan 0-2 each, Mikey Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Kilmallock: Conor Hanley 1-1 (1-0 free), Kevin O’Donnell 0-3 (0-2f), Robbie Hanley 0-2, Ciaran O’Connor, Micheal Houlihan, Graeme Mulcahy, Pheilim O’Reilly, Killian Hayes 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Barry Coughlan (joint captain), 2. Ian Kenny

7. Ronan Power, 6. Philip Mahony (joint captain), 5. Shane O’Sullivan

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 15. Pauric Mahony, 11. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, , 13. Billy O’Keeffe, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs

22. Conor Power for Hogan (54)

21. Eddie Hayden for Shane O’Sullivan (56)

17. Harry Ruddle for Billy O’Keeffe (57)

18. Jake Foley for Hutchinson (59)

19. Barry O’Sullivan for Pauric Mahony (59)

Kilmallock

1. Barry Hennessy

2. Liam English, 3. Mark O’Loughlin, 4. Dan Joy

7. Paudie O’Brien, 6. Ciaran O’Connor, 5. Phillip O’Loughlin (captain)

8. Robbie Hanley, 9. Aaron Costello

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

10. Micheal Houlihan, 11. Oisin O’Reilly, 12. David Woulfe

13. Graeme Mulcahy, 14. Gavin O’Mahony, 15. Kevin O’Donnell

Subs

17. Paddy O’Loughlin for Houlihan (inj) (25)

18. Conor Hanley for Philip O’Loughlin (half-time)

21. Robbie Egan for O’Mahony (44)

22. Pheilim O’Reilly for Woulfe (44)

23. Killian Hayes for Costello (51)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

Buy The42’s new book, Behind The Lines, here:

Order now

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie