Ballygunner turn on the style to score 3-20 and win Munster hurling final by 14 points

Ballygunner 3-20

Kilmallock 1-12

FOR A CLUB that has endured too many tough Munster hurling final days for their liking, this was an occasion for Ballygunner to triumph in style.

Gavin O'Mahony and Philip Mahony in action. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They ripped Limerick champions Kilmallock apart in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon, landing their third Munster club title with a sublime display.

Dessie Hutchinson hit 1-5 and Pauric Mahony scored 0-7, the chief twin architects of this success, while Kevin Mahony and Billy O’Keeffe notched the third-quarter goals that rounded off this success.

Areas of concern flared for Kilmallock throughout the first half. They popped over two early points from Graeme Mulcahy and Robbie Hanley but it was a deceiving start as they only added three points after the 2nd minute of the game. They lost Micheal Houlihan, a critical component of their attack, to injury in the 25th minute and not long after he had lofted over a stunning point from the sideline.

Ballygunner were awesome in the opening period, coasting clear 1-11 to 0-5 by the interval. Pauric Mahony hit six points in that time frame, they had five scorers in total and Dessie Hutchinson pounced on a 9th minute break to lash home a fine goal.

The Waterford danger man could have added a second goal moments later but Barry Hennessy produced a stunning save to force a ’65, that Mahony converted.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 1-5, Pauric Mahony 0-7 (0-4f, 0-1 ’65), Billy O’Keeffe 1-3, Kevin Mahony 1-0, Paddy Leavey, Peter Hogan 0-2 each, Mikey Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Kilmallock: Conor Hanley 1-1 (1-0 free), Kevin O’Donnell 0-3 (0-2f), Robbie Hanley 0-2, Ciaran O’Connor, Micheal Houlihan, Graeme Mulcahy, Pheilim O’Reilly, Killian Hayes 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Barry Coughlan (joint captain), 2. Ian Kenny

7. Ronan Power, 6. Philip Mahony (joint captain), 5. Shane O’Sullivan

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 15. Pauric Mahony, 11. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, , 13. Billy O’Keeffe, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs

22. Conor Power for Hogan (54)

21. Eddie Hayden for Shane O’Sullivan (56)

17. Harry Ruddle for Billy O’Keeffe (57)

18. Jake Foley for Hutchinson (59)

19. Barry O’Sullivan for Pauric Mahony (59)

Kilmallock

1. Barry Hennessy

2. Liam English, 3. Mark O’Loughlin, 4. Dan Joy

7. Paudie O’Brien, 6. Ciaran O’Connor, 5. Phillip O’Loughlin (captain)

8. Robbie Hanley, 9. Aaron Costello

10. Micheal Houlihan, 11. Oisin O’Reilly, 12. David Woulfe

13. Graeme Mulcahy, 14. Gavin O’Mahony, 15. Kevin O’Donnell

Subs

17. Paddy O’Loughlin for Houlihan (inj) (25)

18. Conor Hanley for Philip O’Loughlin (half-time)

21. Robbie Egan for O’Mahony (44)

22. Pheilim O’Reilly for Woulfe (44)

23. Killian Hayes for Costello (51)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)

