Sunday 13 November 2022
TJ absent but Ballyhale still score 5-25 in Leinster win, Éire Óg impress in Munster football

Elsewhere Carlow’s St Mullins won in their Leinster hurling tie and Antrim’s Cargin won on penalties in Ulster.

colin-fennelly-with-naoise-mckenna Colin Fennelly impressed in Ballyhale's win. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Results

Leinster SHC quarter-finals

  • Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 5-25 Castletown Geoghegan (Westmeath)  0-15
  • St Mullins (Carlow) 1-19 Ferns St Aidan’s (Wexford) 1-17

Munster SFC quarter-final

  • Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 3-11 The Nire (Waterford) 0-5

Ulster SFC quarter-final

  • Cargin (Antrim)  2-13 Naomh Conaill (Donegal) 2-13…Cargin win 4-1 on penalties

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS DID not have the talents of talisman TJ Reid available but still enjoyed a resounding Leinster club win today over Westmeath’s Castletown Geoghegan.

Ballyhale ran out 5-25 to 0-15 winners in their quarter-final tie with Reid, who missed out through injury, expected to return soon as the Kilkenny winners get set for a semi-final against Kildare winners Naas. 

Ballyhale had plenty scoring options even though they were missing Reid. Eoin Cody took on the free-taking duties and scored 2-9 overall, 2-2 from play. Colin Fennelly grabbed 2-3 and Niall Shorthall scored 1-2.

Niall O’Brien hit 0-8 and Jack Gallagher struck 0-5for the Westmeath champions who trailed by ten points at half-time.

eoin-cody-with-plunkett-maxwell Eoin Cody in action for Ballyhale Shamrocks. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

In Munster a senior football semi-final spot was booked by Clare’s Éire Óg Ennis as they set up a last four clash with Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahillys.

A dominant second-half display saw Éire Óg storm past Waterford’s The Nire by 3-11 to 0-5. The teams were tied 0-2 apiece at half-time but then Éire Óg took over with goals from Gavin Cooney, Mark McInerney and Cooney again in the third quarter.

That left them in front 3-7 to 0-3 entering the last quarter and the winners ended up with 15 points to spare in Cusack Park.

Éire Óg will be bidding to reach the provincial decider for the first time in the club’s history when they take on the Strand Road club at a Kerry venue on Sunday 27 November.

gavin-cooney Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Carlow’s St Mullins are through to the Leinster hurling semi-finals, where they will meet Kilmacud Crokes. 

The 2020 Leinster finalists saw off Wexford’s Ferns St Aidan’s today, a match between two sides who won their respective county championships back in November.

St Mullins eventually won the game 1-19 to 1-17, having been in front 0-12 to 1-6 at the interval.

In Ulster there was penalty shootout drama as Antrim’s Cargin won their football quarter-final against Donegal’s Naomh Conaill.

The teams were tied 1-9 apiece at the end of normal time and 2-13 apiece after extra-time before Cargin won the shootout 4-1.

Goalkeeper John McNabb saved penalties from Naomh Conaill stars Ciaran Thompson and Dermot Molloy, with Cahir Donnelly scoring the penalty that clinched Cargin’s win.

Kevin McShane’s goal deep in injury time of normal time rescued Cargin and the same player notched the extra-time point that forced the shootout.

