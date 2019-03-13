This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'That celebration pissed me off': Balotelli antics leaves ex-Nice team-mates seething

A week after his Instagram celebration, Balotelli played ‘rock, paper, scissors’ with Florian Thauvin.

By AFP Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 6,999 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4540747
Balotelli celebrated his goal live on Instagram.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Balotelli celebrated his goal live on Instagram.
Balotelli celebrated his goal live on Instagram.
Image: Imago/PA Images

MARIO BALOTELLI MADE headlines once again with a quirky goal celebration after firing the winner in Marseille’s 1-0 victory over the fiery Italian’s former club Nice, but there was one person who wasn’t amused.

A week after his Instagram selfie video celebration against Saint-Etienne, Balotelli played ‘rock, paper, scissors’ with Florian Thauvin after bagging the decisive goal in the 61st minute of his first match against Nice, who he left in January having not scored a goal all season.

Nice defender Christophe Herelle’s verdict of Balotelli’s antics was to the point: “That goal celebration pissed me off.”

“He did not score a single goal in six months and I saw him running like never before. At some point you have to respect the club, the people and the fans,” said Herelle ahead of Nice’s match with Toulouse on Friday.

Source: WCRcomps/YouTube

At half-time the 28-year-old was filmed by Canal Plus arguing with his old teammates, with whom he had a tense relationship in his final months at Nice.

“He told us that he didn’t want (Nice coach) Patrick Vieira coming out at the same time as him. I told him to shut it,” Herelle said.

Balotelli’s winner on Sunday took his tally to five in seven matches since arriving at Marseille, and Rudi Garcia’s side have seen a sudden upturn in form after a miserable winter that saw them dumped out of the French Cup by fourth-tier Andrezieux and finish bottom of their Europa League group.

The win extended their unbeaten run to six — with five wins — ahead of Saturday’s visit to hated rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

- © AFP, 2019

