Dublin: 17 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Barcelona complete €120m Griezmann transfer

The French World Cup winner joins La Liga’s current champions from Atletico Madrid.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Jul 2019, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,879 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4722128
Antoine Griezmann is a Barca player.
Image: Twitter/FC Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann is a Barca player.
Antoine Griezmann is a Barca player.
Image: Twitter/FC Barcelona

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN HAS swapped Atletico Madrid for Barcelona after La Liga’s champions triggered his €120million release clause.

France star and World Cup winner Griezmann will link up with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou on a five-year deal that includes an €800m buy-out option, it was confirmed on Friday.

The 28-year-old turned down a move to Barca in June last year as he opted to extend his Atletico contract. However, Griezmann informed the Madrid side of his desire to leave the Spanish capital following five years.

Griezmann has now made the switch to Barca, joining fellow recruits Frenkie de Jong and Neto through the door as Ernesto Valverde’s side eye a third consecutive LaLiga title.

The attacker – who was born in France and has spent his entire professional career in Spain – moved to Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

He won the Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana during his time at Atletico.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Diego Simeone’s side finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.

France Win World Cup - Players Celebrate He's a World Cup winner with France. Source: Liewig Christian/ABACA

Griezmann may not be the last high-profile forward to join Barca in this transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar also linked with a return.

The Brazilian left Camp Nou in a world-record €222m deal two years ago, but rumours about a return to Spain have been constant throughout his time in Paris.

Barca revealed this month Neymar informed them he is eager to go move back, while PSG sporting director Leonardo confirmed the forward is available for the right price after he failed to report for pre-season training.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

