Barcelona transform finances despite spree, Liga figures show

The Spanish league has made public the salary limits available to teams after the summer transfer window.

By AFP Friday 9 Sep 2022, 5:01 PM
Robert Lewandowski was Barcelona's headline summer signing.
BARCELONA’S SUMMER ASSET sale allowed them to lift their salary cap from minus €144.3 million in March to a positive balance of €656.4m by September, La Liga reported Friday.

The figures reveal the complete transformation of Barcelona’s finances and the huge divide between the richest clubs and the rest.

Barcelona spent some €153m on transfer fees alone as they splurged on a platoon of stars including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde and free agents Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, but took in far more by selling future rights.

The club sold 25% of their domestic television rights for the next quarter of a century to US investment firm Sixth Street for around €400m and just under 50% of Barca Studios, which manages the club’s digital business and audiovisual productions, to two investors for €200m.

La Liga updates the salary cap, based on the difference between revenue and costs, several times each season.

The cap specifies the amount clubs can spend on players, head coach, assistant coach and the first-team fitness coach as well as subsidiaries and youth academies.

Real Madrid continue to lead with a cap of €683.4m, down from €739m last March.

Barcelona are now just behind. There is a significant gap to Atletico Madrid, who are third, on €341m with Sevilla next on almost €200m. Eight clubs have caps of €52m or less.

Real Madrid’s salary cap is bigger than the total for the 12 clubs with the smallest caps added together.

– © AFP 2022 

AFP

