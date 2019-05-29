This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona great Xavi set for first job in management

He will take over Al-Sadd, who won Qatar’s league title this season for the first time in six years.

By AFP Wednesday 29 May 2019, 7:51 PM
27 minutes ago 971 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4660297
Xavi Hernandez (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Xavi Hernandez (file pic).
Xavi Hernandez (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

EX-BARCELONA MIDFIELDER Xavi Hernandez has been appointed the head coach for Qatari champions Al-Sadd for whom the Spaniard has been playing since 2015, the club said on Tuesday.

“Xavi Hernandez will take over as the head coach of Al-Sadd from the beginning of the next season,” an official statement said.

Al-Sadd, who won Qatar’s league title this season for the first time in six years, said the team is set to hold a training camp in Girona, near Barcelona from July 14 to 29.

“After finishing my unforgettable career as a player, I am starting this new challenge with lots of enthusiasm and conscious of the responsibility to return the trust the club has given me,” Xavi wrote on his Instagram page.

Xavi, 39, replaces Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira whose term ended this season and previously said his successor “will be a great manager”.

The first game for Al-Sadd under Xavi will be against compatriots Al-Duhail in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League on 6 August.

Al-Sadd’s last encounter against Al-Duhail saw them thrashed 4-1 after which Xavi dodged the waiting media at the newly inaugurated Al-Janoub World Cup stadium. 

Xavi played his final match in an Al-Sadd jersey when the side took on Iranian giants Persepolis in their last group match of the AFC Champions League, succumbing to the hosts 2-0.

He was cheered by fans at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran where several home fans brandished banners reading “Adios Xavi” to show their appreciation of the player.

Along with Andres Iniesta, Xavi formed the backbone of one of Barcelona’s greatest ever sides and became the first player in history to play 150 Uefa Champions League matches.

The idea is to start as a coach in Qatar, where there is less pressure, to test myself and get some experience,” Xavi told Spain’s Efe agency in Tehran just hours before facing Persepolis.

Xavi joined Al-Sadd in 2015 following an illustrious 17-year stint with Barcelona. At the end of last season, he renewed his contract for two years but at the end of this season, he announced his plans to retire from playing to begin a coaching career.

© – AFP 2019

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie