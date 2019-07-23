This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Chelsea spoil Barcelona debuts for Griezmann and De Jong

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley earned Frank Lampard’s side a 2-1 friendly win.

By The42 Team Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 3:01 PM
9 minutes ago 409 Views 1 Comment
Tammy Abraham scored Chelsea's opener.
Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin
Image: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

ANTOINE GRIEZMANN and Frenkie de Jong made their Barcelona debuts today, but the pair were unable to prevent the La Liga champions slipping to a 2-1 friendly defeat to Chelsea in Japan.

World Cup winner Griezmann – who joined the club in a €120million move earlier this month – made little impact during his 45-minute appearance against Frank Lampard’s side, who went in front through Tammy Abraham’s 34th-minute goal.

Dutch midfielder De Jong, a €75m purchase from Ajax, was one of a raft of substitutes to be introduced at half time. 

Japan Soccer Barcelona Chelsea Antoine Griezmann tussles with David Luiz. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

Barcelona looked bright at the start of the second period before Ross Barkley’s fine finish nine minutes from time sealed the win, despite Ivan Rakitic’s late strike.

Chelsea continue their preparations for the 2019-20 season with a game against Championship side Reading on Sunday, while Barca take on Vissel Kobe – and their former player Andres Iniesta – a day earlier.

Barcelona could – and perhaps should – have gone ahead inside the opening minute but Oriol Busquets’ header from eight yards sailed over Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal.

Abraham was equally wasteful in the 23rd minute, blazing a half-volley over from six yards after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had failed to hold Christian Pulisic’s powerful strike.

The striker made up for that miss soon after, though, coolly rounding Ter Stegen and slotting into an empty net after Jorginho had cut out Sergio Busquets’ sloppy pass on the edge of the penalty area.

Japan Soccer Barcelona Chelsea The player shake hands at the final whistle. Source: Eugene Hoshiko

Pulisic could have doubled their advantage five minutes before the interval but crashed a left-footed effort into the side netting, while a subdued Ousmane Dembele saw his low strike kept out by Kepa at the other end.

Barca were a team reborn after making 11 changes at the break, Rafinha, Carles Perez and Carles Alena all testing Kepa with low strikes in the opening stages of the second half.

Chelsea substitute Kenedy inexplicably headed well wide after latching onto Barkley’s lofted pass but the England international made no mistake in the 81st minute, squeezing an effort inside Neto’s right-hand post from 18 yards.

The Spanish side at least ended the game on a positive note, Rakitic thundering into the top corner from distance in stoppage time.

Source: FMTV/YouTube

