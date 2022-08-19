Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 19 August 2022
Advertisement

Barcelona looking for 'patience' despite spending spree

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie all made their debuts for the club, while they’re waiting to register Jules Kounde.

By AFP Friday 19 Aug 2022, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 1,774 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5844086
Raphinha of FC Barcelona.
Image: David Ramirez
Raphinha of FC Barcelona.
Raphinha of FC Barcelona.
Image: David Ramirez

BARCELONA COACH XAVI Hernandez called for “patience” after his side’s draw with Rayo Vallecano in their season opener, but will know the team are expected to challenge for the La Liga title this season after a raft of high-profile signings.

Barca struggled in front of goal in the disappointing stalemate at the Camp Nou last weekend and face a tricky trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Andreas Christensen all made their debuts from the start against Rayo and Franck Kessie made his first competitive appearance for the club as a substitute.

Barcelona, who have struggled financially in the last two years, are also waiting to be able to register France defender Jules Kounde after his arrival from Sevilla.

But Xavi has called for calm from supporters as he looks to bed in the new players.

“I understand the disappointment, the expectations are really high,” Xavi said after the Rayo game.

“We will have to analyse the game, improve and continue to believe in the style of play.

“Rayo defended well. It was harder for us to create than usual.

“It’s a shame because we wanted to show the fans that we are on the right track. It is disappointing, but we ask for patience and for people to believe in this team.”

Xavi helped turn the Catalan giants’ fortunes around last season, leading them to a second-placed finish after taking over with their top-four hopes in doubt.

Barca still ended 13 points adrift of champions Real Madrid, who started their title defence with a come-from-behind victory at Almeria.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners play their second straight away game, taking on Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Real trailed newly-promoted Almeria for much of their first match of the campaign until Lucas Vazquez’s equaliser, before David Alaba came off the bench to score the winner with his first touch from a free-kick.

The most impressive performance from one of the title hopefuls came from Atletico Madrid.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Alvaro Morata scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win at Getafe as Diego Simeone’s side, who won the title in 2021, laid down an early marker.

The Spain striker, who spent the past two seasons on loan at Juventus, has been linked with a possible move away from the Estadio Metropolitano, with Manchester United reportedly interested.

“Everyone at the club hopes he continues,” said Simeone.

“He is working very well, in an extraordinary way. I think that all footballers need to have confidence to do important things.

“He came back with great humility and wanting to work.”

Atletico host Villarreal, who also won 3-0 last weekend against Real Valladolid, on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie