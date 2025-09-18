Rashford finds goalscoring touch as Barcelona win at Newcastle

Newcastle 1

Barcelona 2

MARCUS RASHFORD REMINDED Manchester United of what they are missing with a stunning double to ease Barcelona to a 2-1 Champions League victory at Newcastle.

The 27-year-old loanee, who scored in the Red Devils’ Carabao Cup final victory over the Magpies in 2023, broke the deadlock at St James’ Park with a 58th-minute header and then rifled home a second from distance in front of England boss Thomas Tuchel to make Eddie Howe’s men pay for missed chances earlier in the game.

Anthony Gordon, who returned from a domestic suspension in place of record signing Nick Woltemade, and Harvey Barnes both might have put the hosts in front before the break as they enjoyed the better of the chances, if not the possession, before Rashford’s intervention.

However, there was to be no repeat of Newcastle’s famous Faustino Asprilla-inspired 3-2 win over the Catalan aristocrats 28 years ago as they were taught a harsh lesson about life at European football’s top table despite Gordon’s late strike.

St James’ reverberated to a cacophony from the stands as Barnes and Gordon combined to harry Barca keeper Joan Garcia and defender Pau Cubarsi into early errors in a high-octane start to proceedings.

Gordon missed his kick in front of goal after Anthony Elanga had shown full-back Gerard Martin a clean pair of heels down the Magpies’ right to send in a low sixth-minute cross, and Garcia gratefully claimed Barnes’ ball in after he had exchanged passes with Sandro Tonali.

The home side were served with a warning when Rashford turned Kieran Trippier inside his own half and raced in on goal only to drag his effort wide, and with the excellent Pedri and Frenkie De Jong seeing plenty of the ball, the visitors started to make an impact.

Nick Pope did just enough to prevent Robert Lewandowski from making meaningful contact with Raphinha’s 18th-minute cross, but it was opposite number Garcia who had to come to his side’s rescue six minutes later, saving with his legs after Barnes had met another Elanga cross first time.

Fabian Schar and Lewandowski were locked in an increasingly physical duel and the Poland international saw two shots blocked in quick succession with the Spanish giants starting to flex their muscles.

The first half ended goalless, but Newcastle might have broken the deadlock within three minutes of the restart when Joelinton met Elanga’s corner before glancing his effort wide at full stretch, although Schar took a goal-bound Rashford shot full in the face as the visitors responded.

Tonali fired straight at Garcia after Elanga, Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes had combined down the right, but it was Barca who took a 58th-minute lead when full-back Jules Kounde was allowed time to cross from the right for Rashford to plant a free header wide of Pope’s despairing dive.

The frontman repeated the feat in stunning style nine minutes later when he blasted a right-foot shot past the helpless Pope off the underside of the crossbar to extend his side’s lead.

Garcia had to pluck a Guimaraes snapshot out of the air as Howe’s men launched a late assault, but he was finally beaten in the last minute of normal time when Gordon steered substitute Jacob Murphy’s cross past him.

Thursday’s Uefa Champions League results

Club Brugge (BEL) 4 (Tresoldi 32, Onyedika 39, Vanaken 42, Diakhon 75) Monaco (FRA) 1 (Fati 90+1)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) 2 (Larsson 9, Silva 86) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 (Grimaldo 82, Hatzidiakos 90+1-og)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) 5 (Sanchez 37-og, Uzun 45+2, Singo 45+4-og, Burkardt 66, Knauff 75) Galatasaray (TUR) 1 (Akgun 8)

Manchester City (ENG) 2 (Haaland 56, Doku 65) Napoli (ITA) 0

Newcastle (ENG) 1 (Gordon 90) Barcelona (ESP) 2 (Rashford 58, 67)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 4 (Trincao 44, 64, Santos 66, Quenda 68) Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 1 (Edmilson 86)

- With reporting from – © AFP 2025