Barcelona suffer further blow as Sergio Aguero sidelined for 10 weeks

The LaLiga giants are still reeling from the departure of Lionel Messi.

By Press Association Monday 9 Aug 2021, 12:38 PM
31 minutes ago
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA HAVE RECEIVED an injury blow with the news that striker Sergio Aguero is set to be sidelined for 10 weeks with a calf issue.

The LaLiga giants are still reeling from the departure of Lionel Messi, who is reportedly close to joining Paris St Germain in the coming days.

Now they will be without Messi’s Argentina team-mate, with Aguero’s Barcelona debut delayed due to his injury setback.

“Tests carried out on first team player Kun Aguero have confirmed a right calf injury. He will be out around ten weeks,” Barcelona tweeted on Monday morning.

Aguero, 33, moved to the Nou Camp at the start of the summer when his contract at Manchester City expired.

He spent 10 seasons at City, winning five Premier League titles – including his injury-time winner against QPR in a final-day victory which saw them pip rivals Manchester United to the crown.

Aguero left England as the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, hitting 184 goals while at the Etihad Stadium.

A couple of injury-hit campaigns saw him drop down the pecking order, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

However, his start to life at the 26-time Spanish champions has been a tough one as he has seen friend and compatriot Messi leave and injury rule him out of the opening months of the campaign.

Press Association

