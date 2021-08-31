Shamrock Rovers sign ex-Ipswich full-back Cotter, Middlesbrough striker Kiernan joins Bohemians

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE brought in former Ireland U19 right-back Barry Cotter, the club announced today.

The Ennis native began his senior career at Limerick before moving to Ipswich Town in 2018.

Cotter made four appearances in three years at the Championship club, and also spent two loan spells at Chelmsford City.

In March, the 22-year-old departed Portman Road and he joins Stephen Bradley’s squad with immediate effect.

“We are delighted to sign Barry, he has many of the attributes we look for in a player and we look forward to working with him,” said Rovers boss Bradley.

Bohs' new signing Cole Kiernan. Source: Bohemian FC

Meanwhile, Bohemians have announced the signing of 19-year-old striker Cole Kiernan from Middlesbrough, subject to international clearance.

Kiernan most recently lined out for Boro’s U23s and captained Sunderland’s U18s prior to that.

From Hartlepool, he is eligible to play for Ireland through his grandfather and has previously been named in Ireland U18s squads.

“Cole comes to the club having been through the academy at Sunderland and more recently with Middlesbrough’s U23s,” said Bohs manager Keith Long.

He will provide us with options up front and will add different qualities to help the team as we enter the last few months of the season.

“We are looking forward to working with him, and we hope that the potential he has can be realised with us in a new environment.”

