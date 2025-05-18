Barry Ferguson to leave Rangers, Carlo Ancelotti's son touted as possible replacement

RANGERS CONFIRMED that interim manager Barry Ferguson will not continue in charge next season as the Glasgow giants step up their search for a new boss.

A former captain of the club, Ferguson took the reins in February following the sacking of Philippe Clement.

He enjoyed famous victories over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the Europa League and away to fierce rivals Celtic.

However, Ferguson won just six of his 15 matches in charge as Rangers finished the campaign 17 points adrift of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

“I’ve already lived the dream as a player and as captain of Rangers, and to do so as head coach in these last three months has been an enormous honour for me,” Ferguson said in a club statement.

“There have been some ups and downs, but I have loved this experience and given it my all throughout.”

Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart said the search for a new head coach is “progressing well”.

Davide Ancelotti, son of outgoing Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, has been linked with the post in what would be his first managerial job after working as a coach as part of his father’s backroom team.

Meanwhile, Ross County will face Livingston in a two-legged play-off to stay in the Scottish Premiership after failing to pull off a great escape on Sunday.

County needed to beat Motherwell and hope that Dundee lost to already relegated St. Johnstone to avoid the promotion/relegation play-off for the third consecutive season.

Dundee guaranteed their survival with a 2-0 win thanks to a double from Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron.

County also failed to win as a late Motherwell equaliser secured a 1-1 draw in the Highlands.

Livingston secured their place in the play-off with victory over Partick Thistle, 4-0 on aggregate, after finishing second in the Scottish Championship.

Hearts finished the season in seventh after a 1-0 win at Kilmarnock.

Killie manager Derek McInnes sat out the game after a deal was agreed for him to take charge of Hearts next season.

– © AFP 2025