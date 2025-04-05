Barry Ferguson's Rangers suffer record fifth successive home defeat

RANGERS’ DEFENSIVE frailties were laid bare again in the 2-0 defeat against a Hibernian side who extended their unbeaten run in the William Hill Premiership to 16 games.

Hibees midfielder Dylan Levitt opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a drive which went all too easily through Gers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Rangers had lost the opening two goals in five of the last seven matches — four in six under new boss Barry Ferguson — and once again, they required a comeback.

However, attacker Martin Boyle raced away in the 69th minute to score a second to secure a first Hibs win in Govan in seven years as the disjointed home side recorded a fifth successive home loss for the first time.

Ferguson, put in charge until the end of the season after replacing Philippe Clement in February, has yet to win at Ibrox in three games as Gers boss.

Rangers host Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night, where they will be without suspended defender John Souttar and midfielder Mohamed Diomande, and they will have to somehow find a way to keep the back door closed with jittery Butland a concern.

There was a boost before the game for Gers fans with the return of winger Vaclav Cerny after a hamstring problem, with left-back Jefte in for Ridvan Yilmaz as the home side reverted to a back four.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, the visitors were unchanged and looked at ease in the opening stages before they took the lead.

Souttar headed clear a long throw-in from Jack Iredale, and it fell to Wales international Levitt, who took a touch before rifling in a shot from 25 yards, which Butland, culpable for several goals conceded in recent games, allowed to squirm into the net.

Rangers’ response was weak.

Hibs shuffled back behind the ball, and the home side struggled to break them down, which brought the inevitable groans from the stands.

In the 28th minute, a fine move involving Cerny, skipper James Tavernier, and Cyriel Dessers ended with the Gers striker’s shot blocked by Hibs keeper Jordan Smith for a corner, which came to nothing.

Then Dessers drove high over the bar under pressure from Easter Road defender Rocky Bushiri after being sent through by Hamza Igamane before a free-kick from Tavernier just cleared the bar as did a wayward shot from Dessers, who was having another off day.

Just before the hour mark, Dessers raced clear before hitting Smith with an unconvincing effort but was well offside.

VAR checked for a possible Hibs penalty when the ball looked to come off the arm of Tavernier before substitute Josh Campbell drove wide, but no action was taken.

At the other end, Rangers substitute Nedim Bajrami, on for Cerny, smacked the bar with a drive.

Campbell then ran through into acres of space but drove wide of the target, and when Boyle raced on to a Jordan Obita pass in the 69th minute, he put the ball through the legs of Butland but was ruled offside — only for VAR to confirm the goal and Hibs’s celebrations.

Boyle had another opportunity on the break, but this time, Butland parried clear.

However, a third was not required by David Gray’s side, who go from strength to strength in third place, while it was another wholly unsatisfactory display by Rangers.