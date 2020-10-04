BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 4 October 2020
Advertisement

Barry Hearn tests positive for coronavirus

Hearn’s son Eddie also returned a positive test last week.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Oct 2020, 9:26 AM
57 minutes ago 1,471 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5223139
Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA
Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.
Barry Hearn has tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic.
Image: Richard Sellers/PA

BARRY HEARN, THE sports promoter who is chairman of Matchroom, the World Snooker Tour and the Professional Darts Corporation, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Matchroom and the PDC both tweeted that the 72-year-old, who had surgery after suffering a minor heart attack earlier this year, is asymptomatic and is now self-isolating.

The statement said: “Matchroom chairman Barry Hearn has tested positive for Covid-19 and begun a period of self-isolation in accordance with UK government guidelines.

“Barry feels well and is not displaying any symptoms.

“Additional staff and family members have also been tested and all found negative.”

On Thursday, Hearn’s son Eddie announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and he therefore left the Matchroom Boxing bio-secure bubble ahead of Joshua Buatsi’s bout with Marko Kalic on Sunday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie