Barry McClements sets new PB to finish seventh in 100m backstroke final

McClements: 'The aim has always been Paris so it's a good stepping stone for there' (file photo).

McClements: 'The aim has always been Paris so it's a good stepping stone for there' (file photo).

IRELAND’S BARRY MCCLEMENTS set another new personal best on Monday as he finished seventh in the S9 100m backstroke final at the Paralympic Games.

Racing in his first Paralympic final, the County Down native finished in 1:05.76, going under the 1:06:00 mark for the first time in his career.

McClements also broke his personal best for the second time in the space of a few hours having registered a PB of 1:06.31 in his heat earlier on Monday.

“A good experience,” the 19-year-old told RTÉ’s Darren Frehill afterwards.

“The aim here was to make a final, I’ve done that already and I’ve two races to go.

“Another PB. My aim here was to go 1:05 and not finish last and I’ve done that. I’m happy.”

World record holder Bogdan Mozgovoi of the Russian Paralympic Committee won gold in a new Paralympic record time of 1:01.65, ahead of Belarus’s Yahor Shchalkanau in silver (1:01.96) and Australia’s Timothy Hodge in bronze (1:02.16).

“The aim has always been Paris so it’s a good stepping stone for there,” McClements said.

“I have no doubt in my mind that I can get to that speed. Overall it’s just a good experience to be out there in a final.

It’s a big step from missing out on Rio by two seconds and now I’ve just made a final.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

McClements still has two more events to come in Tokyo and will return to the pool on Wednesday in the heats of the S9 200m individual medley before his main event, the S9 100m butterfly, on Thursday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!