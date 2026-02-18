Leitrim release footage of Barry McNulty's tour-de-force of six two-pointers

IT WASN’T CAUGHT by the RTÉ cameras for the League Sunday programme, but the display of shooting from Leitrim’s Barry McNulty as they overturned a 12-point lead by London that afternoon in Rusilip, was just too good to miss out on.

Hence, the Leitrim county board have released the matchday footage.

All counties record their games, for various purposes such as disciplinary issues that might arise, but mainly so that management can do their video analysis. All counties then share the footage in a central database.

Only for that, we might not have seen the wondershow from McNulty.

The Glencar-Manorhamilton man was only sent on at half-time, by which time Leitrim were 10 points adrift of Michael Maher’s London.

He proceeded to kick six two-pointers, five from play.

Advertisement

It has entered the record books as the most two-pointers by a single player in one game. The fact that it was achieved in one half of football makes it doubly impressive.

It was a feat recognised by football followers also, as McNulty was voted the GAA.ie Footballer of the Week, ahead of Donegal’s Conor O’Donnell.

What is perhaps most impressive in McNulty’s 12-point haul is how he uses both feet to rack up his tally.

For his first, he takes on two defenders, muscles his way past and kicks over with his left.

He comes on the loop for his second score, kicking the ball dead centre of the pitch on the 45-metre line.

After that, London had identified him as a serious shooter and for his third, he had to wriggle out of some tight marking by using a team mate as a screen, before breaking a tackle while creating an angle, and also kicking over the block of a third London defender.

As impressive as that was, his fourth was even better when he took the ball on the move on the fringes of the scoring arc. The London defender clearly was keeping McNulty off his left foot, so he just turned and kicked it over with his right foot anyway.

Others that have achieved the feat of kicking two-pointers off either foot in recent times include Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan, Paul Geaney in action for Dingle, and Daire Cregg of Roscommon.

For McNulty’s fifth, he created space with a quick solo and a change of direction with a bounce, kicking over with his left.

Related Reads Fortune favours the two-point braves in Gaelic football. Long may it continue. With 3-18 across three games, Murtagh shining as Roscommon's shooting star 7 games to be broadcast as part of GAA league schedule next weekend

His final was from the dead ball. On the right wing and suiting a left-footed attempt, but the distance was massive, not far from the sideline and well back from the 45-metre mark.

Having played for Connacht in the experimental rules games in Croke Park, McNulty’s talent is well known in Leitrim and his province.

This scoring show puts him into the national spotlight as Leitrim sit joint second in the Division 4 league table behind Carlow.

*****

Check out the latest episode of The42′s GAA Weekly podcast here