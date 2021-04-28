BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 28 April 2021
Advertisement

'It’s really heartbreaking' - Barry-Murphy unhappy as relegation looms

The Cork native’s Rochdale squad has a strong Irish influence.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 6:42 PM
58 minutes ago 1,163 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5422848
Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers
Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy (file pic).
Rochdale manager Brian Barry-Murphy (file pic).
Image: Richard Sellers

BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY expressed his frustration after his Rochdale side conceded a 96th-minute equaliser amid a 3-3 draw against fellow relegation battlers AFC Wimbledon last night.

The result could prove costly, as it leaves his team four points from safety in League One with two games to play.

The Cork native’s squad has a strong Irish influence, with Eoghan O’Connell, Conor Shaughnessy, Jimmy Keohane, Jimmy Ryan, Gavin Bazunu, Conor Grant and Paul McShane all within their ranks.

“It’s very [difficult for everyone to take],” Barry-Murphy said, as reported by the official club website.

“I didn’t feel as if we deserved that at the end, but purely because of the way we played. I thought we played really well — I thought we were very daring and very attacking in the way we played the game.

“We created a lot of chances — we obviously didn’t score enough goals to win the game tonight, but I think the players on behalf of everybody at the club did absolutely everything that we want.”

The son of GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy also lamented the fact that it was not the first time his side endured late heartbreak.

“When you have a situation like that [conceding deep in stoppage time], like we’ve had a couple of times this season, it’s really heartbreaking for the players because of how much they’ve put into the game.

“We felt as if we could come here and be really attacking and score goals, and we did. I felt as if we had the opposition under really good control and restricted them to set pieces and a few moments in the box, but they are capable of scoring goals with the sheer volume of pressure that they created and we just couldn’t keep them out enough tonight.”

Despite relegation looking increasingly likely, Barry-Murphy refused to blame his players for their unenviable position.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The players did everything that we planned for. I thought we were good and I thought we grew into the game. I thought our possession in the first half was a little bit down to what we’re used to, but we got in behind the Wimbledon backline for fun.

“We practised a lot on how we could penetrate that backline and really expose them, and once we exposed them we looked really dangerous and we looked like we could create a lot of chances.

“We scored three goals and I felt as if we could score more. The lads have implemented the game plan really, really well, it’s just very disappointing that we couldn’t see out the victory but that can happen.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie