Barry O'Connor released by AFL outfit Sydney Swans

SYDNEY SWANS HAVE announced Wexford native Barry O’Connor will not be given a new contract with the club for the 2023 season.

O’Connor made the move to Australia as an International Category B Rookie in 2019. Sydney Swans, who were comprehensively beaten by Geelong in the Grand Final last week, confirmed O’Connor and Lewis Taylor would not be on their list for 2023.

Advertisement

“Lewis and Barry have been excellent contributors to our club, and have shared some unique and memorable experiences with our group over the past three seasons,” said Sydney Swans Executive General Manager Charlie Gardiner.

“It’s a difficult time of year when list changes must be made, and we wish Lewis and Barry all the best in their next pursuits.

“On behalf of everyone at the Sydney Swans I would like to thank them for their hard work and contribution to our club.”

O’Connor was developed as a key defender and in July 2020, he was elevated to their senior list as a reward for his work ethic and technical improvements.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

However, he then endured two Covid-impacted seasons. As club budgets were cut back, the reserve league was scratched and development coaches were let go.

His father, George, enjoyed a long career with the Wexford senior hurlers that culminated in All-Ireland glory in 1996, while his cousins are Rory and Jack, who have been involved in the set-up in recent years.

Sydney’s other Irish player, Colin O’Riordan, retired from the AFL last month due to a chronic hip injury.