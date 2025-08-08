Basketball Ireland will fulfil Israel fixture but only at neutral venue

BASKETBALL IRELAND HAS said the Ireland women’s team will fulfil their fixture against Israel in their upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers.

A statement released today said Basketball Ireland are “mindful of the dreadful humanitarian situation in Gaza” and they have informed FIBA Europe that Ireland will only face Israel “in a neutral venue”.

The development comes after Basketball Ireland previously said in July that they were still deciding what to do in relation to the fixture.

Today’s statement also says that Basketball Ireland would be subject to a fine “of up to €80,000 should Ireland fail to fulfil their first fixture with Israel,” and that failure to play the return game would result in “an additional fine of up to €100,000″.

Ireland would also be removed from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, as well as the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2029 Qualifiers.

Ireland have been drawn to play back-to-back home games against Luxembourg on 12 November, followed by Bosnia and Herzegovina on 15 November, before an away game against Israel on 18 November.

The last time Ireland played Israel, in February 2024, the Irish players refused to shake hands with the Israelis, contrary to the pre-match custom.

Today’s Basketball Ireland statement in full reads:

“After extensive deliberation with various stakeholders, the Board of Basketball Ireland has decided that Ireland will compete in the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers. Mindful of the dreadful humanitarian situation in Gaza, the Board seriously considered all options available, including a withdrawal from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers.

“Ultimately it is not individual federations, such as Basketball Ireland, who determine who is permitted to enter and play international tournaments, it is the responsibility of FIBA Europe and other international sporting bodies. Whilst we fully acknowledge the tragic events of 7 October, 2023, Basketball Ireland is deeply concerned with the ongoing suffering being faced by the people of Gaza and has raised this with FIBA Europe. We have also informed FIBA Europe that we will only face Israel in a neutral venue.

“Basketball Ireland has already experienced a 14-year absence from international basketball in the recent past. We have since worked tirelessly on and off the court to return to the highest level and the punitive sanctions from FIBA Europe should we elect not to participate in FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers would be extremely damaging to Irish basketball and the women’s game.

“Basketball Ireland CEO, John Feehan, said: ‘The Board of Basketball Ireland have given lengthy consideration over our participation in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers. Facing Israel in these circumstances is not a scenario we would wish, but there has been no change in Israel’s status within sport, made by FIBA Europe, the IOC or any other major sporting body. FIBA Europe have been quite clear to us that sanctions would be imposed on Basketball Ireland, should we elect not to play, which would be hugely damaging to the sport here.

“Naturally there is major concern about the suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza, which is frankly unacceptable. We would implore all parties in the current conflict to return to peace and for humanitarian aid to be fully restored to Gaza.”

“Upon commencement of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers competition, Basketball Ireland would have been subject to a fine of up to €80,000 should Ireland fail to fulfil their first fixture with Israel, while failure to play the return game would lead to an additional fine of up to €100,000 and removal from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, as well as the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2029 Qualifiers.

“Should Basketball Ireland have elected to withdraw from the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers campaign entirely before it commenced, a fine of up to €30,000 would be applied, while FIBA Europe rules state that there is an option to impose further sanctions, including disqualification from future competitions and additional financial penalties.

“Ireland are in Group A of FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel and Luxembourg. They begin their campaign with home games against Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina on 12 and 15 November followed by an away game against Israel on 18 November.”