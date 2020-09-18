BE PART OF THE TEAM

Bayern Munich rout Schalke 8-0 in historic Bundesliga start

The champions have picked up where they left off.

By AFP Friday 18 Sep 2020, 9:40 PM
Leroy Sane celebrates his debut goal.
Image: DPA/PA Images
SERGE GNABRY HIT a hat-trick as holders Bayern Munich romped to a record 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday in the opening game of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season behind closed doors.

The result is the highest win for an opening game of a new Bundesliga season.

Germany winger Leroy Sane scored on his Bayern debut while Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowksi also netted for the all-conquering European champions.

England junior international Jamal Musiala, 17, became Bayern’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga when he came on to grab their eighth.

