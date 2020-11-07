BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 7 November 2020
Advertisement

Lewandowski strikes as Bayern Munich down Dortmund to go top

Lewandowski has now scored 11 goals in just six Bundesliga games this season.

By AFP Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 8:10 PM
38 minutes ago 1,010 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5259545
David Alaba celebrates with his Bayern team mates.
Image: DPA/PA Images
David Alaba celebrates with his Bayern team mates.
David Alaba celebrates with his Bayern team mates.
Image: DPA/PA Images

THEY DID NOT have it easy but in the end they did enough as Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th goal in just his sixth Bundesliga game this season. Accordingly, Bayern Munich went top of the table on Saturday with a 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.

After Marco Reus put Dortmund ahead, David Alaba blasted home a free-kick to make it 1-1 at half-time behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park.

Lewandowski gave Bayern the lead with a superb header early in the second half before Leroy Sane grabbed the visitors’ third. 

Erling Braut Haaland gave Dortmund hope with a late goal.

The 32-year-old Lewandowski could have finished with a hat-trick against his former club after also having two goals disallowed by the VAR.

The win leaves Bayern two points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig with Dortmund third, three points behind Munich. 

The away win could have come at a cost, however, as Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich had to be helped off in clear distress with a first-half knee injury.

After the hosts made a bright start with Haaland firing wide, Lewandowski’s effort on 24 minutes was ruled out by the VAR who spotted the Poland star offside in the build-up.

firo-07-11-2020-soccer-soccer-1st-bundesliga-season-202021-bvb-borussia-dortmund-fc-bayern-munich-muenchen This effort from Lewandowski was ruled out. Source: DPA/PA Images

Dortmund took the lead on 45 minutes when centre-half Mats Hummels sent a superb pass down the left flank for Jadon Sancho.

The England winger played Raphael Guerreiro into the area to provide the final pass which Reus fired home.

However, Bayern levelled four minutes later.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

After Dortmund’s midfield enforcer Thomas Delaney brought down Serge Gnarby on the edge of the area, Alaba blasted home a superb free-kick to make it 1-1 at the break.

Haaland fired wide at the start of the second half, just before Lewandowski powered home his header from a pin-point Lucas Herandez cross to put Bayern 2-1 up on 48 minutes.

Bayern had their tails up and Kingsley Coman’s shot crashed off the post soon after.

Sane looked to have put the game beyond Dortmund when he cut inside, beat two defenders and fired home ten minutes from time.

However, Haaland fired home from a tight angle to give Dortmund hope while Reus volleyed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Lewandowski had the ball in the Dortmund net once more just before the whistle, only to again be denied by the VAR.

Earlier, RB Leipzig were impressive in their 3-0 home win over Freiburg.

Defender Ibrahima Konate fired home Leipzig’s opener before midfielder Marcel Sabitzer added their second goal with a 70th-minute penalty.

Manchester City loanee Angelino claimed the third with a stunning free-kick which curled over the Freiburg wall just before the final whistle.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie