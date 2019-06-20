This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bayern Munich star on target as Netherlands maintain 100% World Cup record

The Dutch advance to the knockout stages on nine points, after 22-year-old forward Lineth Beerensteyn hit the winner.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 6:55 PM
SUBSTITUTE LINETH BEERENSTEYN scored the winner as the Netherlands beat Canada 2-1 to make it three wins out of three at the tournament so far and advance to the last 16 as Group E winners.

Beerensteyn turned in a Desiree van Lunteren cross in the 75th minute in Reims and ensure that the Dutch, the reigning European champions, will face Japan in the last 16.

Canada thought they had won a penalty inside two minutes in Reims only for French referee Stephanie Frappart to overturn her decision following a VAR review.

After that, Vivianne Miedema hit the post on the turn at the other end, but the Netherlands took the lead early in the second half when Anouk Dekker headed in from a free-kick.

Canada drew level soon after as Christine Sinclair converted at the back post from an inviting low cross by Ashley Lawrence.

It was the veteran Sinclair’s 182nd goal for her country, leaving her just two shy of Abby Wambach’s international record with the United States.

However, defeat for Canada means they will go to Paris in the last 16 to face the runners-up in Group F, either Sweden or the USA who clash later in Le Havre.

