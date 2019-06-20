Bayern Munich star on target as Netherlands maintain 100% World Cup record

SUBSTITUTE LINETH BEERENSTEYN scored the winner as the Netherlands beat Canada 2-1 to make it three wins out of three at the tournament so far and advance to the last 16 as Group E winners.

Beerensteyn turned in a Desiree van Lunteren cross in the 75th minute in Reims and ensure that the Dutch, the reigning European champions, will face Japan in the last 16.

Canada thought they had won a penalty inside two minutes in Reims only for French referee Stephanie Frappart to overturn her decision following a VAR review.

Anouk Dekker ag cur An Ísiltír chun cinn i Reims #FIFAWWC



Netherlands take the lead courtesy of a fantastic header by Anouk Dekker #NEDvCAN#20x20 pic.twitter.com/RJG6Ec0DDh — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 20, 2019

After that, Vivianne Miedema hit the post on the turn at the other end, but the Netherlands took the lead early in the second half when Anouk Dekker headed in from a free-kick.

Canada drew level soon after as Christine Sinclair converted at the back post from an inviting low cross by Ashley Lawrence.

Don cúigiú Corn Domhanda as a chéile tá cúl aimsithe ag Christine Sinclair don Ceanada #NEDvCAN



Canada score an equaliser in Reims - all to play for to decide Group E winner #FIFAWWC#20x20 @FIFAWWC ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/r3eHk4uPzp — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 20, 2019

It was the veteran Sinclair’s 182nd goal for her country, leaving her just two shy of Abby Wambach’s international record with the United States.

However, defeat for Canada means they will go to Paris in the last 16 to face the runners-up in Group F, either Sweden or the USA who clash later in Le Havre.

2-1 ag An Isiltír le cúl ón tionadaí Lineth Beerensteyn #NEDvCAN



Netherlands score the 100th goal of this years Women's World Cup to give them the lead in Group E decider@FIFAWWC ar @TG4TV #20x20 pic.twitter.com/nWXFU4Uoid — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 20, 2019

- © AFP, 2019

