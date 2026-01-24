Bayern Munich suffer first Bundesliga defeat since March

German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Hoffenheim 3

Mainz 3 Wolfsburg 1

Bayer Leverkusen 1 Werder Bremen 0

Bayern Munich 1 Augsburg 2

Heidenheim 0 RB Leipzig 3

AUGSBURG STUNNED Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich 2-1 on Saturday to hand their Bavarian rivals a first league defeat since March.

Hiroki Ito’s opener gave the defending champions an early lead, but Augsburg fought back with two goals in six second-half minutes from Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund could cut the gap to Bayern to eight points with a victory at Union Berlin later on Saturday.

Bayern have been unstoppable this season. They had recorded the best opening half of a season in Bundesliga history and dropped just four of a possible 54 points in 18 games.

Favourites Bayern looked set for a routine victory when Ito headed in a Michael Olise corner after 23 minutes.

Unfancied Augsburg last won a match in early December but fought back when Chaves made the most of a mistake from Bayern’s back-up goalie Jonas Urbig to level with 76 minutes gone.

Massengo then finished off a superb team move to put Augsburg in front and on track for their first win in Munich since 2015.

Olise hit the post deep in stoppage time, but Augsburg held on for a memorable victory.

Elsewhere, Hoffenheim tightened their grip on a top-four spot with a come-from-behind 3-1 win at struggling Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt, who sacked coach Dino Toppmoeller last Sunday, took the lead through Arnaud Kalimuendo with 18 minutes gone.

Hoffenheim turned the game around with three goals in 13 second-half minutes.

Max Moerstedt and Ozan Kabak scored, while Hoffenheim, relegation battlers last season, forced Aurele Amenda into an own goal to solidify their hold on third spot, three points behind second-placed Dortmund.

RB Leipzig cruised past Heidenheim 3-0 to move up to fourth, thanks to goals from Ridle Baku, Antonio Nusa and captain David Raum.

Former Real Madrid defender Lucas Vázquez scored the only goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 1-0 at home, breaking a three-game losing streak.

The victory took the 2024 Bundesliga champions up to sixth.

Mainz beat Wolfsburg 3-1 to continue their recent resurgence. Rock-bottom at Christmas, Mainz have claimed nine points from their past six matches to climb into the relegation playoff spot.

