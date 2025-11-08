Bayern Munich's historic run comes to an end

HARRY KANE snatched Bayern Munich a point in stoppage time, but their record-breaking start to a season came to an end in a 2-2 draw at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Union defender Danilho Doekhi scored on either side of an incredible solo effort from Luis Diaz. Kane’s late equaliser was his 13th goal in 10 league games this season.

“Winning so many games in a row is obviously incredible, but sometimes it becomes the main talking point, and it might motivate other teams a little more,” Kane told Sky.

“We’re glad it wasn’t a los,s and we move on.”

Despite dropping points, Bayern sit six clear atop the table, with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund also slipping up on Saturday.

“It’s a really good point from us — we got a point and the competition didn’t,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

Bayern had won 16 from 16 in all competitions to start the season, a record in Europe’s top-five leagues, but looked tired after fighting with 10 men for much of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Kompany made just one change to Bayern’s starting XI on Saturday, and it showed, with the visitors sluggish and struggling to create much in the early stages.

Union had an early opener chalked off for a tight offside decision, but took the lead with 27 minutes gone, Doekhi sliding the ball under Neuer from close range.

The defending champions were pinned in their own area but scored on one of their first forays goalward, Diaz somehow conjuring an improbable goal before half-time.

The Colombian forward saved a ball from going out and beat a defender on the turn, before blasting in from a tight angle.

Doekhi knocked a rebound through a crowded penalty area and into the corner of the goal to put Union in front with seven minutes remaining.

But with Union on track for a first-ever win over Bayern, Kane scored in the 93rd minute to keep his side unbeaten this term.

Union coach Steffen Baumgart told reporters it was his side’s best performance since he took over in January.

“That’s how you need to perform to get something against Bayern,” he said.

- Dortmund draw as Leipzig lose -

Elsewhere, Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw at Hamburg, with the hosts scoring an equaliser through Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer in the seventh minute of added time.

Outclassed 4-1 by Manchester City in the Champions League midweek, Dortmund were solid but unspectacular in a game with few chances, with English midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka scoring in the second half.

Koenigsdoerffer denied Dortmund victory at the death as he headed in a cross to prevent Niko Kovac’s side from climbing to second and closing the gap on leaders Bayern.

RB Leipzig also stumbled, dropping points for just the third time this season in a 3-1 loss at Hoffenheim.

Teenage forward Yan Diomande put Leipzig in front nine minutes in, scoring for the third straight game.

Hoffenheim hit back on 20 minutes with Albian Hajdari tapping in. The hosts took the lead just before half-time when Tim Lemperle headed in their second.

Leipzig’s hopes of a late equaliser were quashed when Grischa Proemel scored with 11 minutes remaining.

Bayer Leverkusen romped to their biggest win of the season with a 6-0 thrashing of Heidenheim at home to climb to fourth.

Patrik Schick and Ibrahim Maza scored twice while Jonas Hofmann and Ernest Poko also grabbed goals.

Borussia Moenchengladbach host derby rivals Cologne later on Saturday.

– © AFP 2025