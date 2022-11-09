'I hate to say it, but the numbers aren’t going to help Gavin Bazunu'

CAN A GOALKEEPER’S performance be fairly analysed through statistics, and is Gavin Bazunu’s place at Southampton under threat when the new manager takes charge?

Those were some of the questions debated on this week’s Football Family, a podcast available exclusively to The42 members, as the Saints hold talks with Nathan Jones about becoming the Premier League club’s new boss in succession to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“When a new manager comes in, what are the things that will catch is his eye? One of the them is the goalkeeper is extremely young (20), and therefore he’s going to have to justify his place between the posts,” Shane Keegan, manager of Cobh Ramblers, said.

He added: “I hate to say it, but the numbers aren’t going to help him.”

Southampton have kept one clean sheet in the Premier League season so far.

“He’s in the top five for the amount of shots that he’s faced and yet he’s 15th for the amount of saves he’s made,” said Keegan. “Which all then correlates to one stat which you’re not going to like . . . He’s 22nd for the percentage of shots he’s saved.”

Football journalist for The42, David Sneyd, asked what Bazunu’s percentage of shots saved from high xG chances was.

“I’ve seen him live once this season, against Man City (which Southampton lost 4-0), and it could have been 7-0 or 8-0 without him. He made three unbelievable saves including one where he read (Erling) Haaland in a one-on-one and got the ball as he tried to round him.”

Sneyd said during that defeat Bazunu was the Southampton player trying to rally his team-mates.

“He was the one having conversations with (James) Ward-Prowse and trying to get people going,” Sneyd said, adding that Bazunu’s stats might not be impressive as standalone numbers but Southampton’s situation could be worse without him.

“Against Manchester City he kept the score down.”

Keegan said there is always a difference “between the eyes and the numbers”.

“The title they would put on that stat is xG prevented. Top of the Premier League for xG prevented is Alisson Becker, with 5.9, so he’s saved almost six goals which in theory he shouldn’t,” Keegan said.

Host Gavin Cooney joked this was unfortunate for Caoimhin Kelleher who is trying to break into the Liverpool team. Keegan then informed him that second on the xG prevented chart is Neto, the Bournemouth goalkeeper standing between Mark Travers and more first team football.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Keegan said that Bazunu is last on the xG prevented table, on minus 8.3.

Cooney said: “We know how good Bazunu is, we’ve seen him for Rovers, seen him for Ireland, at a very high level. The Serbia game at home, sensational. He’s saved a penalty against Ronaldo, he’s bailed Ireland out a lot, made that amazing save away to Luxembourg. But it sounds like he’s had a rocky introduction to regular Premier League football.”

Keegan said: “On the plus side, you look at the goals Southampton have conceded this year and I don’t think there’s too many where you could point and say he’s blatantly at fault there . . . I just think his position will be questioned under the new manager.”

Also on this week’s podcast, the panel discuss some of the revelations in Martin O’Neill’s new book, and look ahead to the Irish squad announcement on Thursday.

They also reflect on the shambles that became of the First Division play-off at Market’s Field, preview the men’s FAI Cup final, and also chat about the new minimum wage to be introduced in the League of Ireland. What kind of implications will this have for clubs? And how have some clubs been ripping off players up to now?

