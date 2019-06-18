This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Virgin Media announces deal to broadcast Bellator on Irish TV

MMA fans will be able to watch the promotion on Virgin Media Sport, starting with Bellator London later this month.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 11:07 AM
17 minutes ago 277 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4687068
Rory MacDonald (left) defended his welterweight world championship title against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 222 over the weekend.
Image: Frank Franklin II
Rory MacDonald (left) defended his welterweight world championship title against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 222 over the weekend.
Rory MacDonald (left) defended his welterweight world championship title against Neiman Gracie at Bellator 222 over the weekend.
Image: Frank Franklin II

VIRGIN MEDIA HAS agreed a deal to show live coverage of Bellator events. 

The network formerly known as TV3 has bought the Irish television rights for the popular mixed martial arts promotion and the fight nights will be aired on its sports channel, Virgin Media Sport, from later this month. 

Bellator London on Saturday, 22nd June, is set to be the first event available to watch on Virgin (from 10pm) and future installments of the Bellator MMA European Fight Series will also be broadcast — with details to be announced in due course. 

“We are excited to enter into partnership with Bellator MMA to bring live coverage of Bellator London,” said Kieran Holden, Head of Sport at Virgin Media Television.

David Green, Head of Bellator Europe, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Virgin Media Television to bring the upcoming Bellator London event to fight fans in Ireland on such a trusted and reliable platform.

With such an exciting group of Irish fighters on the Bellator roster at moment, many of which are competing on the card in London, it was only right that we gave our Irish MMA fans the opportunity to watch the event live.

“Bellator London is arguably one of the most exciting and most anticipated MMA events ever to be held in the UK. It promises to be an unmissable, and highly charged night of action with exciting fights from start to finish. I’m delighted that the Irish fans will be able to enjoy the action with us on fight night live from the comfort of their own living rooms.”

MMA: Bellator 222-Danis vs Humphrey SBG Ireland's Dillon Danis made it 2-0 after his win first-round submission of Max Humphrey at Bellator 222. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Bellator last visited Dublin’s 3 Arena in February of this year — when Strabane native James Gallagher claimed a stunning first-round win over Steven Graham in the main event — but it plans to host three further events in Ireland and the UK after Bellator London and before the end of 2019. 

Last weekend saw Rory MacDonald defend his welterweight title in Bellator 222′s headline bout against Neiman Gracie at Madison Square Garden, while UFC veteran Chael Sonnen announced his retirement after his defeat to Lyoto Machida. 

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor’s team-mate, Dillon Danis, submitted Max Humphrey in the first round of his first fight back since picking up a seven-month suspension for his part in the UFC 229 brawl

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie