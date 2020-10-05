BE PART OF THE TEAM

Norwich City sell Godfrey to Premier League leaders Everton for club-record fee

The fee for the promising 22-year-old centre-back is understood to be in the region of £20million.

By Press Association Monday 5 Oct 2020, 10:18 AM
Ben Godfrey has signed a five-year deal at Everton.
Image: Everton FC
Image: Everton FC

EVERTON HAVE SIGNED Ben Godfrey from Norwich City on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee in the first major move of transfer deadline day.

The Canaries announced they had received a club-record fee for the 22-year-old, whose new deal ties him to Everton until the end of June 2025.

Godfrey made 30 appearances for relegated Norwich in the Premier League last season, and had been linked to a number of top-flight clubs this transfer window.

“It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” Godfrey told the club website. “I am very thankful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.

“The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad. The fans can guarantee they will get 110% out of me when I am on the pitch.”

The centre-back completed a medical with the Premier League leaders over the weekend before the deal was announced this morning.

Godfrey had joined Norwich from non-league side York City in 2016 on his 18th birthday and has captained England U21s.

Press Association

