Healy has shoulder scan and is ruled out of Munster's Clermont trip after late hits by 'Quins

MUNSTER OUT-HALF BEN Healy underwent an MRI on his shoulder on Monday and is set for a spell on the sidelines. The youngster has been definitively ruled out of the southern province’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Clermont this Saturday (5:30pm, BT Sport 2).

Munster have confirmed Healy will “begin rehabilitation for a shoulder injury” following a rough introduction to European competition last Sunday as Harlequins were seen off at Thomond Park.

The impressive Healy was on the receiving end of two separate late hits by Harlequins’ duo Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marler, the former of whom received a yellow card for what was deemed to be a no-arms tackle.

The academy product was clearly in discomfort before Marler later hit him without the ball and conceded a penalty but no card.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was fuming at the nature of both challenges, describing them post-match as “quite clearly a tactic from the opposition” and “just unacceptable.”

Jeremy Loughman (shoulder) and Niall Scannell (neck) have returned to full team training and are available for selection this weekend, Munster have also confirmed.

Matt Gallagher underwent successful shoulder surgery last week and will now undergo his own period of rehabilitation.

There are no further updates on Alex McHenry (thumb), Neil Cronin (knee), Dave Kilcoyne (ankle), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle).

