Edinburgh confirm interest in signing 'quality' Ben Healy from Munster

EDINBURGH HEAD COACH Mike Blair has confirmed the club’s interest in signing Munster out-half Ben Healy.

Healy has struggled to nail down a regular place in the Munster squad this season, but came off the bench and scored 10 points to win their New Year’s Day interpro against Ulster.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old’s future with the province has been the subject of renewed speculation of late, with Munster head coach Graham Rowntree conceding that they may lose him when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Edinburgh have now publicly confirmed their interest in the Tipperary native, who is eligible to play international rugby for Scotland through his mother.

“We have an interest in him,” Blair said, as reported by The Scotsman.

“We are well aware Ben is out of contract. We think he’s a quality player and realise he is Scottish qualified, so we’re having conversations with lots of people.”

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.