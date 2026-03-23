Ex-Munster man Ben Healy joins Newcastle on loan

FORMER MUNSTER OUT-half Ben Healy has joined Newcastle Red Bulls on loan from Edinburgh until the end of the season.

26-year-old Tipperary man Healy helped Munster to their URC success in 2023 before a switch to Scottish rugby with Edinburgh that summer.

Ex-Ireland U20 international Healy, who is Scottish-qualified through his mother’s side of the family, made his Scotland debut before leaving Munster and has won 10 caps for his adopted nation, playing at the 2023 World Cup.

However, Healy has fallen down the pecking order with both Scotland and Edinburgh more recently. His contract with the Scottish club expires at the end of the current season and Healy has been linked with a move to Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle this summer.

For now, he has joined English side Newcastle until the end of the campaign.

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“I’m excited to be playing in a new competition, exposing myself to a different style of rugby,” said Healy.

“Gallagher PREM Rugby is a great production and it will be fantastic to be involved with that, having watched it so much over the years.

“Working with a legendary fly-half like Stephen Jones is also another big draw, and it’s an exciting time to be involved with Newcastle, considering everything going on around Red Bull’s investment at the moment.”

Newcastle are bottom of the PREM after one win in 11 games, so they’ll be hoping Healy can make an impact in the coming weeks.

“Ben is a quality addition who will greatly boost our playing pool between now and the end of the season,” said Neil McIlroy, Newcastle’s sporting general manager.

“As well as providing injury cover for the likes of Ethan Grayson he also gives us genuine competition at fly-half, and he will be available for selection straightaway.

“In addition to all the planning we are doing for the longer term, we are also fully committed to finishing the current campaign strongly, and having Ben on board will help us achieve that goal.”