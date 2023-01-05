Hastings injury could open Six Nations door for Ben Healy

SCOTLAND OUT-HALF Adam Hastings is set to miss the Six Nations, which could open the door for Munster’s Ben Healy to be called up.

Tipperary native Healy qualifies to play for Scotland through his Glasgow-born mother and has agreed to join Scottish club Edinburgh on a two-year deal at the end of the current season.

However, Healy is eligible to be picked by Scotland before that move.

Scottish head coach Gregor Townsend is understood to have been central to Healy agreeing on a move to Edinburgh and he could now call on the 23-year-old ahead of his side’s Six Nations opener against England on 4 February.

The Scots will take on Ireland in Edinburgh on 12 March.

Townsend is likely to call up the experienced Finn Russell and Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn at out-half, but Healy may also come into the frame due to Hastings’ injury.

Hastings’ club, Gloucester, confirmed that he will need surgery on the shoulder injury he suffered in their recent Premiership clash with Leicester.

