BRILLIANT BEN HEALY savoured a dream come true after writing his name into Irish cycling history by pulling on the Tour de France’s iconic yellow jersey.

The 24-year-old rode away from Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar on Monday’s 10th stage in the Massif Central to take the overall race lead, following in the footsteps of Shay Elliott, Sean Kelly and Stephen Roche.

Healy — who won his first Tour stage last week — now heads into Tuesday’s rest day with a 29-second lead over three-time winner Pogacar at the head of the general classification.

“This is just a fairytale, a dream come true,” Healy said after the 165.3 km ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy.

“Had you told me before the Tour de France that I was going to be here, in the yellow jersey after winning a stage earlier on, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Healy was quick to pay tribute to his EF Education-EasyPost team-mates who helped him to grow his advantage at the head of the Bastille Day breakaway.

“It wasn’t exactly the plan. We were surprised that UAE Team Emirates let such a big break up the road, and we took advantage of it by putting four riders in there.

“I have to say a big thank you to my teammates Neilson Powless, Alex Baudin and Harry Sweeny because, without them, getting the yellow jersey would have been impossible.

At some point, the stage became a fight against myself. I know I was taking some risks by digging so deep for so long but how often does an opportunity like this come around?

“It was pretty nerve-wrecking to wait for four minutes in order to find out whether I was in yellow or not. Had Tadej [Pogacar] raced all the way to the top of the final climb, I might have a different jersey now.”

Healy, who also holds the white jersey for best young rider, won Monday’s combativity award after continuing to push the pace at the front of the breakaway.

“I’m super proud to represent Ireland. This success is still sinking in, and I’m pretty emotional.

“From now on, I will turn my focus towards the GC in order to respect the yellow jersey and try to keep it for as long as possible.”