Brilliant Ben Healy takes fabled yellow jersey as overall leader at the Tour de France
BEN HEALY HAS written his name into the Irish cycling history books with a magnificent ride to move into the overall race lead at the Tour de France.
Healy will wear the leader’s fabled yellow jersey — becoming the first Irishman to hold the honour since Stephen Roche won the race in 1987.
The 24-year-old started Monday’s Bastille Day stage 3:55 behind three-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification standings, but finished the 165.3 km ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy 4:20 ahead of the Slovenian star.
Healy, who already made his mark on this year’s tour in winning Thursday’s sixth stage, was firmly in contention for a second stage right until the final kilometres.
In the end, Simon Yates pulled clear to win the stage with Thymen Arensman in second and a battling Healy 31 seconds back in third.
Healy now leads the general classification standings by 29 seconds from Pogacar, with Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel in third, 1:29 behind Healy.
Healy becomes the fourth Irish rider to wear Tour de France yellow, following Shay Elliott, Sean Kelly and Roche.
More to follow…
