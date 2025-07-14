Advertisement
Ben Healy celebrates after taking the Tour de France yellow jersey on Monday. AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy / Alamy Stock Photo
Brilliant Ben Healy takes fabled yellow jersey as overall leader at the Tour de France

Healy becomes the first Irish cyclist to wear the yellow jersey since Stephen Roche won the Tour in 1987.
4.53pm, 14 Jul 2025
BEN HEALY HAS written his name into the Irish cycling history books with a magnificent ride to move into the overall race lead at the Tour de France.

Healy will wear the leader’s fabled yellow jersey — becoming the first Irishman to hold the honour since Stephen Roche won the race in 1987.

The 24-year-old started Monday’s Bastille Day stage 3:55 behind three-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification standings, but finished the 165.3 km ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy 4:20 ahead of the Slovenian star.

Healy, who already made his mark on this year’s tour in winning Thursday’s sixth stage, was firmly in contention for a second stage right until the final kilometres.

In the end, Simon Yates pulled clear to win the stage with Thymen Arensman in second and a battling Healy 31 seconds back in third.

Healy now leads the general classification standings by 29 seconds from Pogacar, with Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel in third, 1:29 behind Healy.

Healy becomes the fourth Irish rider to wear Tour de France yellow, following Shay Elliott, Sean Kelly and Roche.

More to follow…

