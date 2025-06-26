Ireland camp the next hurdle for rising Connacht star Ben Murphy

ONE SEASON ENDS and another comes sharply into focus. Connacht played their last game of the 2024/25 season just over a month ago, and since then, Ben Murphy has been training away, watching the announcement of a new head coach in Stuart Lancaster before linking up with the Ireland squad in Abbotstown last week.

“There wasn’t much of a break to be honest,” Murphy admits.

“In Connacht the Irish and Lions contingent have been training the way through to make sure we’re in shape whether we got the call or not. I think I’d speak for the Ulster lads as well that we’re ready to go.”

Murphy speaking to the media in Abbotstown. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

These are exciting times for the 24-year-old, who has previously been part of Ireland camps as a training panelist. The upcoming games against Georgia and Portugal provide an opportunity to win a first Test cap, with attack coach Mike Prendergast outlining the plan is for all squad members to see gametime, while Lancaster’s arrival out west immediately raises expectations for Connacht next season.

Murphy, son of Ulster head coach Richie and brother of Ulster out-half Jack, knows Lancaster from his time in the Leinster Academy. The scrum-half, who also had a short spell at Munster, made 14 appearances for Leinster before joining Connacht last summer.

The Bray native played 16 games for Connacht in his first season in Galway and ended the campaign as the province’s men’s player of the year – although his promising progress came in a team that slumped to a 13th place URC finish.

“I didn’t feel we were too far away from being very good,” he says.

“And I think Stu has the ability to take us to that next step. He’s been left a good foundation by the staff that were there last year but were ready to take that next step obviously next year.

“I had two years with him [Lancaster] when I was in the Leinster Academy. Any dealings I had with him, I’ve always had massive respect for him and I think you can see the development in the likes of a lot of the Lions who’ve gone in who’ve worked with him in Leinster. How he’s brought them up from 19/20-year olds to now hopefully Lions internationals in a few weeks.

“He’s very good not just on the pitch but off the pitch in building leadership skills and driving a team, so I’m looking forward to hopefully picking his brain a bit on that.

Murphy caught up with Lancaster on the head coach's first day in Galway. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

“I’d met him briefly his first day (at Connacht) and had a quick chat with him. He outlined a couple of things that he wants to try and implement. It’s all going to be massively exciting. I think they’re starting in early July and hopefully get a good bit of groundwork done over pre-season.”

As for his own ambitions, Murphy is hoping to carry his strong Connacht form into Ireland camp, admitting this window was at the back of his mind throughout the season.

“From the outside looking in it probably would have been far-fetched but I kind of felt that with the movements this year, Lions year and all that, that there was going to be an opportunity for a young scrum-half to come into the squad and I just wanted to put my best foot forward to be the one to be in that position.

“Thankfully I got an opportunity earlier with Connacht. I’ve managed to push forward and get into the squad, so delighted.

“Definitely it feels a little bit more comfortable (to being a training panellist) because you’ve had those experiences. Whether I was a training panellist or whether I’m in the normal squad you go out to train in the same way, try and earn your opportunity to play, that hasn’t really changed. I suppose in that aspect it’s been similar but I think those experiences have helped me.”