Ben O'Connor to be proposed as new Cork senior hurling manager
LAST UPDATE | 28 Aug
BEN O’CONNOR WILL be proposed as the new manager of the Cork senior hurling team.
The leading candidate to fill the position since Pat Ryan stepped down last Saturday, O’Connor is now set to take charge.
The Echo’s Denis Hurley reported today that the Cork county board’s sub-committee, tasked with selecting a new manager, would recommend the appointment of O’Connor this afternoon.
This has since been confirmed in a statement from Cork GAA.
The statement read: “Cork GAA is pleased to confirm that Ben O’Connor of Newtownshandrum will be recommended as manager of the Cork senior hurling team on a three-year term for approval at the next Cork County Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 2nd. His selection team will also be confirmed at this meeting.”
O’Connor enjoyed a glittering playing career with Cork as he featured in three Liam MacCarthy Cup successes in 1999, 2004 (as captain), and 2005. He won All-Star awards for his playing exploits in 2005 and 2008.
At club level he helped Newtownshandrum claim the All-Ireland senior title in 2004, while he won four Cork senior hurling championships and three Munster accolades.
His managerial record has been impressive. He guided the Cork U20 team to the All-Ireland title in 2023, while he enjoyed title success with Cork clubs in Midleton at premier senior level in 2021 and Charleville at premier intermediate level in 2019.
