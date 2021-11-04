Benrahma hits brace but West Ham pegged back by late own goal and Hagi earns Rangers crucial draw

AN OWN-GOAL from Tomas Soucek cost David Moyes victory in his 1,000th match as a manager as West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.

Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in their Europa League clash in Belgium.

But luckless substitute Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.

Nevertheless, Moyes will be satisfied to see his side, who were below par in the first half, still well clear at the top of Group H following three wins and a draw, and destined for the knockout stages.

The Hammers had swatted Genk aside 3-0 in London a fortnight ago, but the Belgians have since arrested a domestic slump and scored six goals in each of their last two matches.

The first bump in the road on West Ham’s continental journey came in only the fourth minute.

They were caught napping by a ball in behind which Joseph Paintsil raced onto and fired across Alphonse Areola, who got a hand to the shot but could not keep it out.

It was the first goal West Ham had conceded in the competition, and they could have shipped more in a chastening start for a side on an eight-match unbeaten run away from home.

Genk captain Bryan Heynen’s header was tipped over the crossbar, Paul Onuachu nodded straight at Areola, before Paintsil broke clear again and squared for lively Japan playmaker Junya Ito, who made a mess of his shot in front of goal.

West Ham did fashion some chances to equalise, with Craig Dawson’s header acrobatically tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, who also denied Benrahma from close range, while Michail Antonio had a shot somehow cleared off the line.

West Ham came out with more intensity after the break and Moyes made a triple substitution just before the hour with Antonio among those making way, probably with one eye on Liverpool’s visit at the weekend.

They hauled themselves level moments later. Manuel Lanzini sent Coufal overlapping down the right and his pull-back was swept home by Benrahma.

Said Benrahma scored twice for West Ham. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

West Ham tails were up and Coufal was inches wide from Aaron Cresswell’s cross, as was Dawson with a far-post header.

With 10 minutes remaining Benrahma scored a fine solo goal, nudging the ball one side of defender Mujaid Sadick and skipping past him on the other before poking home at the near post.

But with three minutes to go Soucek inadvertently glanced a cross from Genk substitute Angelo Preciado past Areola to deny Moyes victory on his big night.

Meanwhile a second-half strike from substitute Ianis Hagi gave Rangers a crucial 1-1 Europa League draw with Brondby in Denmark

Gers centre-back Leon Balogun headed into his own net following a corner in the final seconds of the first half after Steven Gerrard’s side had squandered several chances.

It was the home side’s first goal of the group stages, but Rangers increased the tempo in the second period and Hagi’s fine finish in the 77th minute from a pass from fellow substitute Ryan Kent gave them a point which keeps them in third place in Group A, level on four points with Sparta Prague, who have better goal difference.

The Scottish champions have to face the Czech side at home and travel to leaders Lyon in their final two fixtures so still have work to do to qualify for the knockout stages, but how they needed this result in Denmark.

Iannis Hagi of Rangers (file photo). Source: Alamy Stock Photo

The Danish champions had goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and top scorer Mikael Uhre both back from injury, but Rangers might have scored three times in the first nine minutes.

Alfredo Morelos headed into the net from a James Tavernier corner in the fifth minute, but the ball had gone out before it reached the Colombia striker.

Morelos fired a shot over the bar minutes later after controlling a Barisic cross inside the box before Sakala drove a shot wide after racing through the middle.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The home side worked themselves into the game and the Rangers goal survived a couple of anxious moments.

However, it was still the visitors who looked the more likely to break the deadlock, with Morelos, Connor Goldson and Joe Aribo all having efforts of various quality, none of which, however, unduly troubled Hermansen.

Then, with seconds remaining in the first half, a Josip Radosevic corner from the left was helped on by Christian Cappis and the ball came off the head of the hapless Balogun and went past keeper Allan McGregor to change the complexion of the match.

Rangers’ start to the second half was uninspiring and in the 53rd minute Kevin Tshiembe’s close-range shot was blocked by Scott Arfield for a corner which was defended uneasily.

Gerrard had seen enough and on came Kent, Kemar Roofe and Hagi for Morelos, Sakala and Arfield.

The Light Blues stepped up the pressure and a powerful Balogun strike in the 61st minute went straight to Hermansen

Steven Davis made way for Juninho Bacuna in the 71st minute, but it was Kent and Hagi who combined, with the latter firing low past Hermansen and into the far corner to at last bring Rangers level.

With Bassey on for Barisic, the Ibrox side and Brondby went looking for the winner, but after a frenetic ending both sides had to settle for a point.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella, and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland-Japan with the help of Japanese rugby expert Rich Freeman, while the lads also assess ‘Tier Two’ rugby two years out from the World Cup:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud