Chris Armstrong, representing the O’Brien stable, said: “He’s a smashing colt. Obviously he’s got the sire and the dam and he has plenty of size and scope. Whatever he does at two we think will be a bonus.
“Ronan gave him a lovely ride, he had his ears pricked the whole way around and there is plenty in there. He felt he was still green, even coming up to the line. It’s a good sign and hopefully he’ll improve again.
“He’s in the mix for the Futurity Trophy in Doncaster or maybe he could go to France for the race in Saint-Cloud. He’s one to look forward to for middle distances next year.
“Ronan said when he got him organised, he got one crack into him and he really went away. He’s a smashing horse to look forward to over the winter.”
Hawk Mountain stars in Beresford Stakes at the Curragh
HAWK MOUNTAIN SET down a marker for next year’s Classics as he made all to comprehensively land the Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club Beresford Stakes at the Curragh.
The Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Wootton Bassett out of the Group One-winning Hydrangea justified 5-4 favouritism and never saw another rival after Ronan Whelan sent him to the head of the field in the Group Two contest.
The straightforward three-and-a-quarter-length victory earned him a Derby quote of 16-1 (from 50-1) with Coral, as he won easing down from Greyon, with Al Haarith holding on for third in the five-runner field.
Options are being kept open for Hawk Mountain, with a trip to Doncaster for the Futurity Trophy or Saint-Cloud for his final assignment of the season among the options.
Chris Armstrong, representing the O’Brien stable, said: “He’s a smashing colt. Obviously he’s got the sire and the dam and he has plenty of size and scope. Whatever he does at two we think will be a bonus.
“Ronan gave him a lovely ride, he had his ears pricked the whole way around and there is plenty in there. He felt he was still green, even coming up to the line. It’s a good sign and hopefully he’ll improve again.
“He’s in the mix for the Futurity Trophy in Doncaster or maybe he could go to France for the race in Saint-Cloud. He’s one to look forward to for middle distances next year.
“Ronan said when he got him organised, he got one crack into him and he really went away. He’s a smashing horse to look forward to over the winter.”
