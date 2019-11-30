This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

St Pat's captain Bermingham signs new contract

The defender joined the club in January 2010.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 30 Nov 2019, 12:50 PM
1 hour ago 965 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4912994
St Patrick's Athletic defender Ian Bermingham.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
St Patrick's Athletic defender Ian Bermingham.
St Patrick's Athletic defender Ian Bermingham.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have announced that captain Ian Bermingham has signed a new contract with the club. 

The defender, 30, who joined the Saints in January 2010, will remain a part of Stephen O’Donnell’s squad as they look to improve on a disappointing season. 

St Pat’s finished fifth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table and exited the FAI Cup at the hands of UCD in the second round. 

“Obviously last season was a bit disappointing for us as a club. To be fair, we had a lot of quality, but Stephen has come in now, put his own stamp on things, and I’m delighted to be back and looking forward to getting going,” said Bermingham. 

“I met Stephen straight after the season finished, and he wanted me to be a part of things going forward, so I was delighted we agreed. He came in last year, put his own stamp on things, and I was impressed by the sort of stuff he was getting across to us. Hopefully we can go on and be successful now going forward.” 

Having finished 34 points behind league winners Dundalk and 23 off second placed Shamrock Rovers, the Saints need a major upturn in results if they are to close the gap on the top two next season.

Manager Harry Kenny resigned in late August with seven games left in the season, and was replaced by O’Donnell a few days later.

“This club needs to be up challenging, I say it all the time,” Bermingham said.

“Obviously the last couple of years we’ve kind of gone off the boil a little bit, and we haven’t got close enough to the top two. But we’ve got to keep aiming for that and I know Stephen is adamant to go and get after them. The standards he has set since he came in, the way he wants to play, I think we can go on and get that bit closer to the top two.

“I’m not saying that we’re going to go and win the league this year, but I firmly believe we can go and get close enough to them and see can we have a bash off them.”

Bermingham has won one League of Ireland title and one FAI Cup during his time at the club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie