Thursday 30 January, 2020
Dublin All-Ireland winning star Brogan to release autobiography in 2020

Brogan announced his inter-county retirement last October.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 1,101 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4986581

SEVEN-TIME DUBLIN All-Ireland senior winner Bernard Brogan has announced his autobiography will be released later this year.

bernard-brogan-and-his-sons-keadan-and-donagh Bernard Brogan with his sons Keadan and Donagh after last September's All-Ireland final replay win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brogan brought the curtain down on his inter-county senior career last October after 15 years involved with the Dublin senior side.

He was part of seven All-Ireland senior triumphs, won four All-Star awards and was Footballer of the Year in 2010.

The cover and title of Brogan’s book have yet to be released. He will be collaborating for the project with Kieran Shannon, a columnist with the Irish Examiner and previously the co-author of Kieran Donaghy’s autobiography.

The big Six Nations preview with Andy Dunne, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

