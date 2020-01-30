Dublin All-Ireland winning star Brogan to release autobiography in 2020

SEVEN-TIME DUBLIN All-Ireland senior winner Bernard Brogan has announced his autobiography will be released later this year.

Bernard Brogan with his sons Keadan and Donagh after last September's All-Ireland final replay win. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Brogan brought the curtain down on his inter-county senior career last October after 15 years involved with the Dublin senior side.

He was part of seven All-Ireland senior triumphs, won four All-Star awards and was Footballer of the Year in 2010.

The cover and title of Brogan’s book have yet to be released. He will be collaborating for the project with Kieran Shannon, a columnist with the Irish Examiner and previously the co-author of Kieran Donaghy’s autobiography.

I’m delighted to announce the release of my auotbiography in 2020! I am very proud of my career and I want to give everyone a heartfelt and honest insight into my life in Blue, my passions off the pitch and challenges I faced along the journey! @GillHessLtd @reach_sport pic.twitter.com/600VQ8L6qt — Bernard Brogan (@bernardbrogan) January 30, 2020

