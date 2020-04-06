This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 6 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bernard Laporte wants an annual Club World Cup instead of the Champions Cup

The French Rugby Federation president says ‘it could be a breath of fresh air for the whole of world rugby.’

By Murray Kinsella Monday 6 Apr 2020, 12:54 PM
2 hours ago 4,090 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/5067618

FRENCH RUGBY FEDERATION president Bernard Laporte wants to see an annual Club World Cup launched, with the current Champions Cup in Europe making way.

The former France head coach told Midi Olympique that he has been discussing the idea with World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

Laporte is hopeful of becoming the new World Rugby vice-chairman to Beaumont when the Englishman seeks re-election next month.

bernard-laporte-celebrates-with-the-trophy Laporte won three European Cups as head coach of Toulon. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Laporte’s plan involves an annual 20-team Club World Cup played out over the course of six match weekends and he believes it would result in far greater financial gain than is currently the case with the Champions Cup.

The 20 teams would be divided into four groups of five teams, with quarter-finals, semi-finals and a grand final following the pool stages.

Laporte’s suggestion is that four teams from the Top 14, four from the English Premiership, four from the Pro14, six from Super Rugby, as well as the champions of the leagues in the US and Japan, would qualify each year.

The former Toulon boss’s proposal is that the Club World Cup would take place in late June and July, essentially kicking off the rugby season after the entire sport takes a break from the end of May through to the end of June.

Laporte suggests that the regular Northern Hemisphere club leagues then take place in August and September, while the Rugby Championship is played by the Southern Hemisphere nations at the same time.

From there, he proposes that October and November are dedicated to international Tests in both Europe and the Southern Hemisphere.

December and January would see the Northern Hemisphere club leagues start up again as the Southern Hemisphere game takes a break.

February and March would be Six Nations time in the North, with Super Rugby in action down South, with the club championships continuing through April and May in both hemispheres before another break around the world in June.

Midol Source: Midi Olympique

In all of this, Laporte feels the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions would be squeezed out of the picture.

“The European Cup is magnificent, I was able to lift the trophy three times with Toulon and I know what it can represent,” Laporte told Midi Olympique

“But let’s be frank, it doesn’t generate enough income. If we want to develop this Club World Cup, we have to find dates. Without the Champions Cup, there are nine weekends freed up.”

Laporte says he has also spoken to RFU CEO Bill Sweeney and the Top 14 clubs about his idea and that “all of them are excited by this project.”

It would, obviously, be far less welcome in other places like Ireland, where the European Cup is a major part of the annual rugby calendar. The extreme lack of detail in his proposal would also be a major concern.

“This is only a proposal,” Laporte stressed. “But I’m sure of one thing: we must create this competition and very quickly.

“It could be a breath of fresh air for the whole of world rugby. This crisis must push us to be innovative. Let’s make this new competition, I’m sure that the public and television will follow.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie